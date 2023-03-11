Should wealthy golfer Tiger Woods’ kids be able to attend private schools on public dollars in FL?

The query of whether or not households of millionaires and billionaires must take pleasure in an expanded taxpayer-funded voucher program to ship their youngsters to private schools has develop into a sticking level as state lawmakers or even Gov. Ron DeSantis grapple with whether or not the very wealthy must qualify.

In a House committee Friday, the talk targeted on an excessively well-known golfer: Tiger Woods. According to a Forbes’ profile on the athlete, Woods has a net worth of $1.1 billion, and has lived in Jupiter Island on the Atlantic coast. He has youngsters.

The dialogue used to be in reference to HB 1, a invoice that might permit any pupil, irrespective of their households’ revenue, to be eligible for a “scholarship” or “voucher” that might permit scholars to attend private faculty on taxpayer dollars.

Rep. Joe Casselo, a Democrat who represents a part of Palm Beach County, stated that together with other folks like Tiger Woods and different wealthy households in state-funded voucher methods doesn’t make sense.

“Look, I’m for vouchers,” Casello instructed the committee individuals stated Friday, “but we’ve lost sight of meaning of what we were trying to accomplish when this program started.”

Currently, state vouchers are targeted on the households of disabled scholars or scholars of low-income to heart magnificence households.

He persevered: “Heck, people who are sending their children to private schools now – the elite, I would say. Heck, Tiger Woods’ kids could qualify for vouchers. Does this make sense? It doesn’t. We’re losing sight of what the voucher program was.”

But Rep. Mike Beltran, a Republican who represents portions of Hillsborough and Manatee counties, stated that he’s now not afflicted through the likes of Tiger Woods taking advantage of vouchers.

“One of my colleagues said that, you know, Tiger Woods’ kids are going to be eligible for this program,” Beltran instructed lawmakers on the committee assembly. “I guess he’s right, I guess that’s the punchy talking point. I understand why he said that but, Tiger Woods’ kids are eligible for public schools right now.”

Beltran added: “More importantly, Tiger Woods is paying a ton in taxes, I guarantee you — I hope he is, unless he’s cheating on his taxes — But he’s paying a ton in taxes, far in excess of whatever benefits his kids are going to get from the government. So it doesn’t really bother me that folks who are maybe not indigent are going to be participating in these programs.”

HB 1 is on its manner to the overall House ground after a number of committee stops.

The invoice has long past thru many adjustments. however the language stays that every one scholars are eligible goodbye that “the student is a resident of this state and is eligible to enroll in kindergarten through grade 12 in a public school in this state.”

But because the House prepares to listen HB 1 on the ground in the approaching weeks, even Gov. Ron DeSantis has indicated that he’s now not an enormous fan of the very wealthy using state-funded vouchers.

DeSantis stated in a press availability previous this week:

“It doesn’t imply that in the event that they do one thing other that I might now not toughen it, however I simply view ‘universal school choice’ as being, when you’ve got a circle of relatives that’s very top revenue — they have got faculty selection. They don’t essentially want to be eligible for this system. They are eligible. They can move, pay tuition and do it.

“I think there’s a philosophical interest among some to say ‘everybody, universal, money follows the students.’ And I get that, and philosophically, I am not even opposed to that…But I also know we’re in a situation now in Florida, we have limited number of seats that we can even accommodate in private school.”

He added: “I’d like to see the focus remain on, of course, low income, but even getting in into the middle, and even, in some sense even higher-middle class — you look at like Miami, and some of these places, you know, you could be making $150,000, household of four or five, and that doesn’t go as far as it used too. Not just with inflation but with everything else that’s going on.”

“I wouldn’t say that any of that would be a deal breaker for me, per se. But I am totally comfortable saying that if everyone in Florida who can afford it can go on their own without getting it, and everyone who can’t get a scholarship, to me that is still universal,” DeSantis concluded.

Of 18 lawmakers who voted Friday on HB 1 in committee, one of the lawmakers have internet worths of greater than 1,000,000 dollars, in accordance to a Phoenix research of state paperwork from the Florida Commission of Ethics and Florida Division of Elections. These are monetary disclosure bureaucracy which are required.