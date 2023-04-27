UNLV is a first-rate realignment goal for conference commissioners in quest of primary media markets and the accompanying revenues. With Las Vegas positioning itself as a premier sports activities marketplace in America over the last decade, including UNLV can seem to be a no brainer for the Pac-12 and even the Big 12. However, Josh Neighbors, the host of Locked on Big 12, believes the concern for Brett Yormark will have to stay the pursuit of Pac-12 faculties. Neighbors does recognize the attraction of UNLV’s location, however he contends that “UNLV has not been good at the whole athletics thing.” UNLV has now not posted a successful report in soccer since 2013 and has now not reached the NCAA (*12*) in basketball since 2013. Although they have got had a better degree of good fortune in basketball, it’s difficult to ascertain their talent to be triumphant in the Big 12’s daunting basketball panorama.
Las Vegas has added a Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) staff, a National Hockey League (NHL) staff, a National Football League (NFL) staff, and plans so as to add a Major League Baseball (MLB) staff quickly. Additionally, Las Vegas is slated to host a Super Bowl, a Final Four, and an NCAA College Football National Championship.
The precedence for Brett Yormark will have to stay the pursuit of Pac-12 faculties, together with Colorado and Arizona, will have to they withdraw. However, will have to they want to glance somewhere else, San Diego State, Gonzaga, or even Memphis may well be extra interesting than suffering UNLV, even if they’re positioned in the guts of Vegas.
UNLV has now not posted a successful report in soccer since 2013 and has best controlled 8 successful basketball data in the remaining ten campaigns. Although the Rebels have extra historic basketball good fortune, it’s difficult to consider them discovering a lot good fortune in the Big 12’s bold basketball panorama. Former Missouri trainer Barry Odom starts his tenure at UNLV soccer in 2023, however till they may be able to end up another way, maximum meetings would hesitate so as to add them to their ranks, in spite of their horny location.
