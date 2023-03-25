Short on planes, American will suspend some flights to Spain

American Airlines will suspend some flights to Europe this spring as a result of a prolong in getting new planes from Boeing

FORT WORTH, Texas — American Airlines stated Friday that it will suspend flights between Philadelphia and Madrid for a couple of weeks this spring as a result of delays in receiving new Boeing jets which have been plagued by way of manufacturing issues.

American stated it will be offering passengers on the path choice shuttle preparations in May and early June.

A spokeswoman for American stated the airline nonetheless plans to be offering “a robust international network this summer.”

American and different airways have had deliveries of recent Boeing 787 jets not on time a lot of the final two years whilst Boeing labored to fulfill the Federal Aviation Administration that it has fastened manufacturing issues on the two-aisle planes.

The FAA authorized resuming deliveries previous this month. American is scheduled to obtain 3 of the planes this yr.

Boeing stated it’s running with shoppers, together with American, on timing of deliveries and regrets the affect on airline operations. A spokeswoman stated Boeing is targeted on running with providers and stabilizing manufacturing.

American’s resolution used to be reported previous by way of The Wall Street Journal.