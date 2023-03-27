Shooting reported at Nashville school, suspect dead: Police

A suspect is useless following a taking pictures at a personal basic faculty in Nashville, Tennessee, on Monday, in step with police.

The Nashville Fire Department reported that there have been a couple of sufferers at the Covenant School, a Christian faculty for college students in preschool via 6th grade.

The selection of sufferers was once now not right away transparent. At least one particular person has been hospitalized, in step with a spokesman at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Police mentioned officials “engaged” with the suspect who was once then declared useless.

This is a creating tale. Please take a look at again for updates.