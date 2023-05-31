Shooting, carjacking outside West Side gym causes moments of panic for people inside

SAN ANTONIO – A deliberate morning exercise was a daunting ordeal for gym-goers at a Westside gym on Wednesday.



The sound of gunshots rang out close to the Planet Fitness positioned at N. General McMullen and W. Commerce, inflicting buyers to scramble for protection.

“Everybody just ducking and running. People around the counter just running for their lives,” recounted Greg Luna, a gym goer who witnessed the aftermath of the capturing. “At first, it sounded like somebody dropping weights. That’s how loud it was.”

Fearing for his protection, Luna minimize quick his exercise.

San Antonio police made up our minds that the commotion started at simply earlier than 7 a.m. when a person arrived at a close-by parking space hoping to fulfill a lady he had met on-line.

Police are not sure if the girl ever confirmed up, however 3 males started arguing with the sufferer and in the end shot him earlier than fleeing in his car.

Seeking lend a hand, the sufferer stumbled into the Planet Fitness gym.

“It’s something like you see in the movies, you know?” stated Luna, describing the dramatic scene. “A gentleman staggering in, holding his side.”

Fitness heart personnel supplied first assist till paramedics arrived and transported the sufferer to a health center.

According to police, the 41-year-old guy suffered gunshot wounds in his aspect and groin and was once to start with in essential situation, however is now indexed as strong.

Despite an intensive seek by means of each floor devices and a helicopter, the shooters have now not been apprehended.

Luna cautioned long term gym-goers to stick alert, announcing “In the parking lot, your surroundings, look where you’re at, you know? This happens everywhere.”

Police proceed to analyze whether or not the girl the sufferer deliberate to fulfill had any involvement within the capturing.

