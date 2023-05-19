Shooting at Ohio auto plant kills 1, sends 2nd victim and alleged gunman to hospital

Police in Ohio say a person used to be killed and a 2d victim used to be wounded in a capturing at an auto plant Thursday night time
MORAINE, Ohio — A person used to be killed and a 2d victim used to be wounded in a capturing at an Ohio auto plant Thursday night time, police mentioned.
Police and firefighters answered simply after 9 p.m. to a document of an lively shooter at the ability in Moraine operated by way of DMAX Ltd., Moraine Police Sgt. Andrew Parish mentioned.
A male suspect “targeted” and shot two other people. One victim died at the scene and the opposite used to be transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening accidents, Parish mentioned.
The male suspect additionally shot himself and used to be transported to a hospital for remedy, Parish mentioned.
The identities of the suspect and the sufferers weren’t instantly to be had.
There had been different reported accidents that befell whilst the ability used to be being evacuated however weren’t similar to the capturing, Parish mentioned.
The DMAX plant in Moraine is a General Motors subsidiary offering diesel engines for pickup vans, in accordance to the General Motors web page.
