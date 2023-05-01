Shooting at North Texas after-prom party kills one, police say









Fort Worth police say the suspect shot the sufferer all through a controversy at a party following the Castleberry High School promenade.

The code above is a HTML video component with a number of attributes. It comprises a data-module characteristic with the price “video” and a supply URL for the video data-stream characteristic. The data-float characteristic is about to false, whilst the data-title and data-description supply extra information about what the video is set.

- Advertisement -

The data-site characteristic has a worth of 287 and the data-id characteristic is about to b55ccdcf-0b8e-4224-97e2-8bb1e0fde39a. Other attributes come with data-mute, data-autoplay, data-link, data-origin, data-section, data-subsection, data-subcategory, data-topic, data-subtopic, data-categories, data-captions, data-tracking-tags, data-is-watch-player, data-is-live-now, data-is-ugc, data-is-cct, data-ugc-preroll-disabled, data-duration, data-disable-preroll-at-duration, data-disable-preroll, data-publica-id, data-media-tailor-enabled, data-newscast-preroll-disabled, data-facebook-app-id, data-sharing-twitter-title, data-sharing-twitter-username, data-a9-pubid, data-related-autoplay-delay, and data-ama-enabled.

Within the video component, there’s a