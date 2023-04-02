Shooting at 7- Eleven on North Nebraska Avenue in Tampa

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A taking pictures used to be reported at a 7-Eleven comfort retailer situated at 10906 North Nebraska Avenue in Tampa. An grownup male worker shot an grownup male buyer, who later died from his accidents, in step with the Tampa Police Department (TPD).

At round 11:40 pm on Saturday, government have been dispatched to the scene after receiving a record of the taking pictures. Upon arriving, they discovered the sufferer affected by a gunshot wound. Emergency responders took the sufferer to the sanatorium, however he died because of his accidents.

- Advertisement -

The worker used to be wondered via the police. The investigation is ongoing, and government have now not but launched any main points in regards to the reason in the back of the taking pictures or the id of the ones concerned.

This is a creating tale; we will be able to supply updates as extra information turns into to be had.