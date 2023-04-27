Shohei Ohtani free agency: Ex-manager Joe Maddon says Angels’ chance to re-sign two-way star ‘not very good’

Former Angels supervisor Joe Maddon not too long ago voiced his opinion on the opportunity of Los Angeles re-signing Shohei Ohtani. During an interview at the “Starkville” podcast, hosted by means of ballwriter Jayson Stark and longtime big-league outfielder Doug Glanville on The Athletic, Maddon expressed that he believes the Angels have a narrow chance of re-signing the two-way star. He added that the Angels want to make a deep run within the playoffs to persuade Ohtani that they are value staying with long-term. Maddon had prior enjoy managing Ohtani and the Angels from Opening Day 2020 till June 2021, when he was once fired in the middle of a 12-game dropping streak.

While Maddon’s assertions are noteworthy as a result of his firsthand enjoy with Ohtani, many others in and out of doors the business have expressed identical perspectives referring to Ohtani’s long term with the group. CBS Sports famous final July that despite the fact that the Angels be offering Ohtani a big wage, which would possibly not essentially be the most important, it is not transparent if they are able to be offering him a practical trail to a World Series ring. The Angels have now not completed with a .500 or higher document since Ohtani joined the group in 2018, and they are these days on tempo to win the bottom share of video games in his big-league occupation.

Ohtani, who will flip 29 in July, will grow to be a free agent after the present season. He’s anticipated to be extremely wanted, with all of the main contenders making an attempt to signal him, together with the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets. Despite Ohtani and Mike Trout’s spectacular performances, the Angels have now not made the postseason since 2014. As of Wednesday, the Angels have a 12-12 document within the younger season, putting them 2 1/2 video games in the back of within the American League West department. As for Ohtani, he these days boasts a 116 OPS+ as a batter and a 709 ERA+ as a tumbler, having surrendered most effective two earned runs in his first 28 innings.