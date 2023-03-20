Shiv Thakare BREAKS SILENCE on Bigg Boss 16 mandali falling apart with Abdu Rozik-MC Stan’s rift; says, ‘Chhoti chhoti cheezein hongi…’

Bigg Boss 16 was once distinctive in its personal manner. While fights ruled the seasonfans were given to peer some commendable friendships some of the contestants. Especially the Bigg Boss Mandali who controlled to set an instance with the bond they shared. Shiv ThakareMC StanAbdu RozikSajid KhanNimrit Kaur AhluwaliaSumbul Touqeer Khan had been part of this mandali as they all the time stood collectively. But recentlyreports of mandali falling apart dominated headlines as a rift between Abdu Rozik MC Stan got here into being. Abdu has been speaking about it even stated that ‘mandali’ is over. NowShiv Thakare has damaged his silence.

In a dialog with EtimesShiv Thakare stated that there was a minor false impression between Abdu MC Stan not anything extra. He stated that even he was once stunned fearful when the experiences in their rift began hitting headlines. He discussed that there’s no such fallout between the celebs moderately everyone seems to be speaking to one another on the gang they proportion. He spoke about his contemporary birthday celebration attended by way of Abdu Rozik stated that MC would have additionally attended had he now not been busy with live performance.

Shiv Thakare additional asserted that he would possibly not let his mandali wreck so long as he’s alive. He added”Chhoti chhoti cheezein hongi toh bhi Mandali tootegi nahi. Nothing has happened. This get-together is an answer to that.” He stated that every other get-together can be organised quickly.

All about MC Stan vs Abdu Rozik

MC Stan became out to be the winner of Bigg Boss 16. Abdu Rozik in his contemporary media interactions stated that he does now not want MC Stan to advertise his music as he has extra fans than him. He accused MC Stan of spreading lies.

Check out Abdu Rozik’s video underneath:

