Shershaah director Vishnu Vardhan to direct Salman Khan in Karan Johar’s next : Bollywood News

Earlier in Aprilbefore the discharge of the Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki JaanBollywood Hungama was once the primary to file that Salman was once in talks with filmmaker Karan Johar for an exhilarating mission that might hit displays in 2024 on Eid. Informing us in regards to the building a well-placed trade supply had stated that Salman was once taking a look at scripts however had proven willing hobby in one from Dharma Productions.

Shershaah director Vishnu Vardhan to direct Salman Khan in Karan Johar’s next

Whileat that point main points have been being stored tightly below wrapsit was once learnt that the movie in query could be a big-budget entertainer that might do justice to Salman Khan his Eid liberate particular. Wellnow we listen that Salman Karan have made some headway at the venture. A supply knowledgeable Bollywood Hungama“Talks between the two have been going on for a while; in factthe latest update is that Shershaah director Vishnu Vardhan has apparently been finalized to direct the venture. Though the proverbial dotted line is yet to be signed between all concerned partiesprogress has been steady.” Ask for main points at the movie the supply continues“The film will see Salman Khan Karan Johar coming together after a gap of 25 yearsthough there were reports that the actor had signed on for Shuddhithe venture never really panned out. Given this factof course the fact that the venture would release on Eidthe makers are sure to pull out all stops to ensure its grandeur.”

Further speaking in regards to the mission its eventual liberate the supply continues“Eid has now become synonymous with the release of a Salman Khan film. It has become a ritual of sorts. This film is being planned for release on Eid 2024. And to ensure its massy appeal entertainment value who better than Vishnu Vardhanwho has not only directed Shershaah but has in the past given us some rather entertaining films in the south industry.”

While recently Salman Khan is playing the good fortune of his contemporary liberate Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaanthe impending mission with Karan is claimed to nonetheless be in the nascent phases of building. Interestinglybesides this mission Salman may also be noticed later this 12 months in the YRF undercover agent universe movie Tiger 3this is directed by way of Maneesh Sharma.

