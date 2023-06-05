Sheriff: Neighbor feud over playing children ends with Florida mother dead

OCALA, Fla. — A two-and-a-half-year group feud over playing children has resulted in a Florida mother’s deadly taking pictures, officers mentioned Monday.

Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods mentioned at a news convention Monday that deputies responding to a trespassing name at an Ocala house Friday night time discovered Ajike Owens affected by gunshot wounds. The 35-year-old lady was once taken to a close-by health center, the place she died. Ocala is ready 70 miles (110 kilometers) northwest of Orlando.

Woods mentioned deputies have replied a minimum of a half-dozen occasions since January 2021 in regards to the dispute between Owens and the lady who ultimately shot her. The sheriff’s place of job hasn’t arrested or recognized the shooter. Woods mentioned detectives are running with the State Attorney’s Office, they usually will have to examine conceivable self-defense claims sooner than they are able to transfer ahead with any legal fees.

Before the taking pictures, Owens’ children were playing in a box close to the shooter’s rental, officers mentioned. At some level, the lady yelled on the children and threw a couple of skates, which hit one of the vital children, Woods mentioned. When Owens later faced the lady at her rental, a controversy ensued, and the lady shot Owens in the course of the entrance door, investigators mentioned.