Sheriff: Man fatally shoots self after living with corpse

HOUSTON — Authorities on Sunday persisted to analyze what led a person to fatally shoot himself simply prior to deputies entered his house and located he have been living for months with a corpse.

Neighbors contacted the Harris County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday night about issues they hadn’t noticed one of the crucial males who lived on the house for months, mentioned Deputy Thomas Gilliland, an company spokesman.

At the house in west Houston, deputies “did notice that there were a lot of flies and a bad odor from one end of the house,” Gilliland mentioned.

After coming into the house, the deputies heard a shot and located the frame of a person with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Gilliland mentioned.

“In some other adjacent bed room, they did to find the frame of a male additionally that have been seriously decomposed,” Gilliland said, citing a timeframe of at least several months.

He said an autopsy was planned on the decomposed body.

Investigators believe the two men lived together but said they were trying to determine other details about their relationship.

Both males have been believed to be of their 60s. Their names have now not been launched by means of government.