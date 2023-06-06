Sheriff files criminal charges over Florida’s transport of migrants from San Antonio to Massachusetts

By Uriel J. García, The Texas Tribune

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office has not too long ago finished its investigation into the transport of 49 migrants from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard ultimate September through Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ management and has filed criminal charges in opposition to the accountable people with the native district lawyer. The sheriff’s place of job has filed a number of counts of illegal restraint of each misdemeanors and felonies, however hasn’t named someone suspect.

- Advertisement -

The investigation used to be grew to become over to the Bexar County district lawyer, and DA Joe Gonzales mentioned that his place of job will assessment the criminal criticism from the sheriff’s place of job to resolve whether or not sufficient proof exists to rate any person with against the law and persuade a jury of Bexar County electorate past an inexpensive doubt {that a} crime has been dedicated. Gonzales added that if a assessment of the information finds {that a} criminal offense has been dedicated, they are going to provide the case to a grand jury for his or her deliberation.

According to a lawsuit filed through a legislation company representing some of the migrants, about 50 migrants in San Antonio ultimate yr got a $10 McDonald’s reward card in trade for a signed consent shape to board a flight to Massachusetts. Inside the constitution aircraft, the migrants, many of whom have been Venezuelans, got a brochure with an inventory of organizations that supply social services and products the migrants weren’t eligible for, in accordance to the lawsuit. DeSantis claimed credit for sending the planes from Texas to Massachusetts on day after today at a news convention, describing it as phase of the state’s program to relocate migrants to a “sanctuary destination.” The Florida Legislature put aside $12 million for the hassle, and DeSantis has spent greater than $1.5 million up to now at the flights, in accordance to state information.

DeSantis’ place of job didn’t reply to an e mail from the Tribune in quest of remark. U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-San Antonio, mentioned that he used to be “was pleased to hear that Sheriff Salazar’s office has taken the case seriously. This is not about politics, it’s about people that have broken the law. And they need to be held accountable.”

- Advertisement -

Lawyers for Civil Rights, a Boston legislation company that’s representing some of the migrants within the Martha’s Vineyard case, mentioned it’s additionally taking up shoppers in Sacramento. California Attorney General Rob Bonta mentioned in a commentary on Saturday that his place of job has opened an investigation into who flew the migrants to California and why, and is comparing attainable criminal or civil motion in opposition to those that transported or organized for the transport of the immigrants. No one has taken credit for the migrant flights out of El Paso.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the similar contractor flew any other staff of migrants from El Paso to Sacramento. Special brokers from the California Department of Justice are at the flooring and feature made touch with those people. The migrants who arrived on Monday carried paperwork indicating that their transportation to California concerned the state of Florida. California Governor Gavin Newsom criticized DeSantis and incorporated a link to his state’s criminal code on kidnapping.

Noah Alcala Bach contributed to this tale.

- Advertisement -

This article in the beginning seemed in The Texas Tribune at https://www.texastribune.org/2023/06/05/texas-san-antonio-migrant-flight-marthas-vineyard-criminal-charges/.

The Texas Tribune is a member-supported, nonpartisan newsroom informing and attractive Texans on state politics and coverage. Learn extra at texastribune.org.

Like this: Like Loading…



Related