Shemy Schembechler, son of legendary Michigan coach Bo Schembechler, joins Wolverines recruiting staff

The soccer program of Michigan University has appointed Glenn “Shemy” Schembechler because the assistant director of soccer recruiting, and he’s the son of the overdue former Michigan coach Bo Schembechler. In a social media post, Shemy stated he’s very venerated to go back house and sign up for coach Jim Harbaugh’s staff.

Shemy has labored as a graduate assistant for Michigan Wolverines in 1993. He has over twenty years of revel in as a faculty scout for quite a lot of NFL franchises. Prior to becoming a member of the Wolverine’s staff, he was once operating for the Las Vegas Raiders for 4 years till his unencumber in January this 12 months. During his time operating within the NFL, he additionally frolicked within the scouting departments for the Washington Commanders, Seattle Seahawks, Kansas City Chiefs, and Chicago Bears.

- Advertisement -

Bo Schembechler spent 21 seasons as Michigan’s coach, from 1969-1989. He gained 194 video games, captured 13 Big Ten titles, and named six instances as Big Ten Coach of the Year. Bo doubled as Michigan’s athletic director within the last years of his training tenure, maintaining that position from 1988-90 and was once inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1993. He passed on to the great beyond in 2006 on the age of 77 years previous.

The Wolverines had employed Shemy to succeed in their 3rd consecutive Big Ten championship and College Football Playoff berth in 2023. The Wolverine’s staff hasn’t gained the Big Ten in 3 consecutive years since securing 5 directly league titles from 1988-1992 underneath Shemy’s father and previous Wolverines coach Gary Moeller.