Shell Shack Celebrates National Crawfish Day

As National Crawfish Day approaches (Monday, April 17!), Shell Shack is gearing up for per week of party at their Lake Highlands location. Families can sign up for in at the amusing and revel in particular pricing on their cajun mudbugs from Sunday, April 16 to Thursday, April 20.

This 12 months, Shell Shack may be that includes a different promotion that would end result within the final crawfish dinner. Each location could have one hidden golden price tag up for grabs, with the winner receiving 10 kilos of crawfish with the entire fixings, fried pickles, and a pecan pie or chocolate cake for as much as 10 visitors. Guests who dine at Shell Shack now via April 17 give you the chance to discover the fortunate golden price tag.

But the festivities don’t prevent there. On Sunday, August 16, Shell Shack Lake Highlands is partnering with Lake Highlands Brewery to host a crawfish boil with are living tune through O’s, a two-piece Zydeco band. From 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., visitors can benefit from the kick-off match for Shell Shack’s crawfish specials.

For those that can’t make it to the crawfish boil, Shell Shack continues to be providing particular pricing on their wild card boil from Sunday, April 16 to Thursday, April 20. This particular contains one pound of crawfish with corn, potatoes and sausage for handiest $13.99 in any respect places. Additional crawfish can be that can be purchased for $7.99 consistent with pound.

Shell Shack has been named the most productive seafood in Dallas for 8 years working and is understood for its signature and completely customizable seafood boils. The eating place resources top rate seafood, together with Opilio and Bairdi snow crab, at the most productive conceivable costs.

