Sheezan Khan to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13; gets permission to travel abroad : Bollywood News

Sheezan Khanwho is the primary suspect in the dying case of his ex-girlfriend co-star Tunisha Sharmahad filed an utility in Maharashtra’s Vasai courtroom to direct the police to go back his passportwhich was once in the past confiscated all over the investigation of the continuing case. The Vasai courtroom has scheduled a listening to for the petition on Tuesday (May 02). In the applyingSheezan discussed that he wishes his passport to travel in another country for taking pictures functions.

- Advertisement -

Sheezan Khan to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13; gets permission to travel abroad

On Wednesdaythe Vasai courtroom authorized his plea for the transient go back of his passport. While talking in regards to the samehis attorney Shailendra Mishra additionally showed that the actor is taking part in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. An Indian Express file quoted the attorney pronouncing“We are grateful to the courtas our application has been allowed Sheezan Khan has been permitted to travel abroad for Khatron Ke Khiladi. I was surprised by the submissions made by the prosecution as their reply argument supported our casetheir attempt to mislead the court was also thwarted at the threshold.”

For the unversedfollowing the dying of his ex-girlfriend co-star Tunisha SharmaSheezan Khan was once taken into custody on December 25 was once charged with abetment of suicide in accordance with a criticism filed through Tunisha’s mom. After 70 days in custodyhe was once in any case granted bail. In the wake of Tunisha’s dying Sheezan’s arrestthe TV display they have been running onAli Babaunderwent changeswith Abhishek Nigam Manul Chudasama being solid in the lead roles.

- Advertisement -

Speaking of the Rohit Shetty showbesides Khanit will even function Bigg Boss 16 status Shiv Thakare, Archana GautamKundali Bhagya actor Anjum FakihKumkum Bhagya actors Ruhi Chaturvedi Arjit TanejaDhai Kilo Prem status Anjali AnandTV internet big name Nyrraa M Banerji former Roadies winner Soundous Moufakir.

Also Read: Sheezan Khan approaches courtroom to search go back of his passport after launched on bail from prison in Tunisha Sharma’s dying case

BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES

- Advertisement -

Catch us for contemporary Bollywood NewsNew Bollywood Movies updateBox place of work collectionNew Movies Release Bollywood News HindiEntertainment NewsBollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 keep up to date with newest hindi motion pictures simplest on Bollywood Hungama.