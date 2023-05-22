Shaquille O’Neal says Celtics would have beaten Heat in conference semifinals in 2011 if he were healthy





rewrite this content material with complete duration and stay HTML tags

Shaquille O’Neal performed the ultimate season of his adorned NBA occupation with the Boston Celtics in 2010-11. That workforce went directly to lose to LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and the Miami Heat in 5 video games in the Eastern Conference semifinals. O’Neal was once restricted to simply 12 overall mins over two video games in that collection because of harm problems, and he thinks if he were healthy issues would have became out in a different way.

“I always think that if I wouldn’t have got hurt, we could have at least made it to The Finals,” O’Neal stated, by means of Heavy. “I always say that. I wish Danny (Ainge) didn’t trade Perk (Kendrick Perkins) that year, because, I mean, we were like No. 1 throughout the whole year.

- Advertisement -

“I used to be only a position participant then, however if we would have made it to this factor, I would have f***** LeBron and D-Wade up in the playoffs. I promise I would have. That would have been my position. Like, once they arrive to the opening, contact ’em up.”

O’Neal was once on the tail finish of his occupation at that time, so it is tricky to mention how a lot of an affect he if truth be told would have had if he were in a position to play, however it is great to look that he hasn’t misplaced his aggressive spirit over a decade after retiring from the league. After besting the Celtics in that collection, the Heat went directly to advance to the NBA Finals, the place they misplaced to the Dallas Mavericks in six video games.

The Celtics and Heat have met a number of occasions in the postseason since 2011, together with in the Eastern Conference finals this season. Miami has jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the collection over Boston, and O’Neal desires to look a undeniable Celtics famous person step up the remainder of the best way.

- Advertisement -

“Jayson Tatum — you want to be good, want to be great, or do you want to be one of the greatest Celtics ever?” he stated. “With him, being All-NBA, he’s going to have to step up. Game 7 (against Philadelphia)? That’s what you call stepping up. So he’s going to have to be there or a little bit under that.”

O’Neal is aware of a factor or two about successful in the postseason, and he’s proper right here. If Tatum is not able to step his recreation up as O’Neal advised, the Heat will most probably pop out victorious in the collection, identical to they did again in 2011.