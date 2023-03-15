Shaquille O’Neal family tree: Son Shaqir of Texas Southern is latest basketball-playing child of NBA star

Shaquille O’Neal is seen in basketball historical past as one of essentially the most dominant avid gamers of all time.

O’Neal is an inner-circle Basketball Hall of Fame member who used to be a 15-time All-Star, four-time champion, Rookie of the Year and MVP. He ranks tenth all-time in scoring, sixteenth all-time in rebounds, 9th in blocks and 7th in two-point baskets.

- Advertisement -

It is thus no wonder that a number of of his kids have turn out to be notable basketball avid gamers of their very own proper, together with Shaqir O’Neal, a Texas Southern redshirt sophomore ahead who might be enjoying on Wednesday towards Fairleigh Dickinson within the First Four.

Shaqir is simply the latest of Shaq’s basketball-playing youngsters. Here’s what you wish to have to find out about Shaq’s family tree.

TSN’s MARCH MADNESS HQ

Live NCAA bracket | TV time table | Predictor software

Who is Shaq’s son Shaqir O’Neal?

- Advertisement -

Shaqir O’Neal is O’Neal’s second-youngest child and his 3rd child from his marriage with Shaunie Nelson, which resulted in divorce in 2011.

Shaqir is indexed at 6-7, 185 kilos via the Tigers. He redshirted in 2021-22, and made his debut with the staff on Nov. 7, 2022, towards San Francisco. During the marketing campaign, Shaqir averaged 1.4 issues, 0.9 rebounds and nil.7 assists in step with sport throughout 19 appearances, together with one get started.

In his lone get started, which got here towards NAIA opponent North American on Dec. 11, Shaqir scored a season-best 12 issues and taken down seven rebounds. He additionally recorded the primary block of his profession and had 4 assists.

- Advertisement -

Coming out of highschool, 247Sports Composite Rankings ranked him because the No. 285 participant within the 2021 elegance, No. 60 taking pictures guard and No. 21 prospect from the state of Georgia.

EXPERT PICKS: DeCourcy (Alabama) | Bender (Kansas) | Fagan (Marquette) | Pohnl (Kansas)

How many youngsters does Shaq have?

O’Neal has 5 organic kids, together with 4 with Nelson, plus a step-son from his marriage with Nelson. Here’s what you wish to have to find out about his 5 different youngsters.

Shareef O’Neal

O’Neal’s oldest child with Nelson, Shareef O’Neal has been seeking to practice his father’s footsteps in numerous tactics. A former four-star recruit, Shareef O’Neal started his collegiate profession with UCLA, the place he averaged 2.2 issues and a couple of.9 rebounds in 13 video games performed with the Bruins.

Shareef transferred to LSU after the 2019-20 season, and over his two years with the Tigers, he gave the impression in 24 video games and averaged 2.8 issues and three.1 rebounds.

Following the 2021-22 season, Shareef entered the switch portal, however sooner or later determined to show professional, regardless of his father advising him towards making that call. Shareef went undrafted, however performed with the Lakers all over the 2022 NBA Summer League. He signed with G League Ignite for the 2022-23 season.

So a long way all over the marketing campaign, he has made 3 begins and gave the impression in 15 regular-season video games. The 6-10, 225-pound ahead has averaged 4.6 issues and a couple of.3 rebounds in 11.9 mins in step with sport.

MORE: How excellent is Shareef O’Neal?

Amirah O’Neal

Amirah O’Neal has, at issues, been classmates together with her brothers Shareef and Shaqir. When Amirah left highschool in 2020, she joined LSU as a most popular walk-on after a standout highschool profession at Crossroads, although she used to be homeschooled as a senior.

Amirah didn’t play for the Tigers, and after the season, opted to switch to Texas Southern. In two years with Texas Southern, the 6-2 ahead has now not logged any mins with the Tigers.

Me’arah O’Neal

The youngest of O’Neal’s kids, Me’arah O’Neal would possibly develop into the most productive at the courtroom. Me’arah is nonetheless in highschool at Episcopal in Houston, however she has picked up lots of Division I consideration.

ESPN grades her as a four-star recruit within the 2024 elegance. A 6-3 ahead, Me’arah not too long ago took a consult with to LSU and has gained provides from UCLA and Virginia to play basketball on the collegiate stage.

MORE: Ranking the 68 superb groups within the NCAA Tournament, from Alabama to FDU

Myles O’Neal

Myles O’Neal is the son of Nelson, however used to be taken in as O’Neal’s step-son all over their marriage, and the 2 have remained shut even because the divorce.

Myles told Coveteur that he performed basketball when he used to be more youthful, however that he by no means sought after to pursue it as a big pastime like his siblings, which he stated has ended in him receiving messages asking why he does not play the game. Myles as a substitute has pursued a profession as a TV personality, DJ and entertainer, and has appeared alongside his step-dad on stage.

Taahirah O’Neal

Unlike O’Neal’s different 5 kids, who’ve been extra within the highlight because of basketball, Taahirah O’Neal, his oldest daughter from a prior courting with Arnette Yarborough, went to Clements High in Houston and graduated in 2019 from Oglethorpe University with a bachelor’s stage.

Taahirah has been a logo communications and group engagement analyst at PepsiCo Multicultural since February 2022, in step with her RelatedIn web page.