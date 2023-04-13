Shaheen, Hassan & Pappas Meet with Planned Parenthood of Northern New England & NH Providers for Roundtable Discussion in Manchester on Anti-Woman TX Abortion Pill Ruling

- Advertisement -

Shaheen, Hassan and Pappas with suppliers previous as of late on the Planned Parenthood Manchester Health Center.

(Manchester, NH) – Today, U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) hosted a roundtable dialogue with U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan (D-NH), Congressman Chris Pappas (NH-01) and New Hampshire circle of relatives care suppliers on the Planned Parenthood of Northern New England (PPNNE) Manchester Health Center. The dialogue targeted across the contemporary ruling out of Texas from U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk – a Donald Trump-appointed pass judgement on – who issued a national injunction pausing the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)’s approval of mifepristone, the primary drug used in the two-drug drugs abortion protocol, and the results on the ones in the hunt for reproductive care in New Hampshire.

On April 7, Kacsmaryk dominated towards the FDA to dam its approval of mifepristone. Judge Kacsmaryk gave the company seven days to request a keep of the ruling, and then the case can be referred to the fifth Circuit Court of Appeals. On Monday, the Department of Justice filed an emergency keep with the fifth Circuit to dam the ruling from going into impact. If the ruling is going into impact, mifepristone can be successfully banned national, gravely proscribing abortion get admission to together with in states the place abortion is secure.

- Advertisement -

“Like many women in New Hampshire and across the country, I was outraged by the medication abortion ruling on Friday by a federal judge in Texas. This unprecedented ruling is the most serious assault on reproductive freedom since the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade. If this decision stands, American women’s two-decade-long access to mifepristone will be in jeopardy across the nation, outlawing the most commonly used method for women to seek abortions. The Supreme Court must intervene to protect the health, safety and lives of women,” mentioned Senator Shaheen. “Today’s engaging roundtable discussion with community leaders and family care providers demonstrated that the New Hampshire congressional delegation stands firmly with women and will leave no stone unturned in the fight to protect reproductive freedoms. I’ll continue to do everything I can to stop GOP legislators or unelected jurists from imposing their control over women’s right to choose if or when to start a family.”

“The recent decision by a Texas judge to prevent doctors from prescribing mifepristone is the latest effort to dismantle a woman’s fundamental freedom – and impacts women across the country, including in New Hampshire,” mentioned Senator Hassan. “It is clear that anti-choice extremists will not stop at overturning Roe, and they will not stop until abortion is banned in America. But women are capable of making their own health decisions and doctors are capable of providing the best care to their patients – and I will continue to fight to protect a woman’s fundamental freedom.”

“Mifepristone has been FDA approved for twenty years because it is safe, effective, and helps provide life-saving care,” mentioned Rep. Pappas. “Women seeking a safe, legal abortion or treatment for miscarriage with mifepristone should not have their care thrown into jeopardy by the uncertainty radical right-wing judges and politicians have created. This ruling does not follow the science and endangers the health and well-being of women across this country while setting a dangerous precedent that could unleash attacks on other life-saving medications Granite Staters have relied on for decades. I remain committed to ensuring that all Americans have the freedom to make their own decisions about their bodies, their health care, their lives, and their futures, and will continue to oppose efforts from the far right to interfere in these personal medical decisions.”

- Advertisement -

“Let’s be clear – medication abortion is still safe, legal, and accessible in New Hampshire. Everyone should have access to the abortion procedure that works best for their lives and their bodies. If necessary, we are prepared to pivot to a different medication abortion protocol to ensure we can continue to deliver this critical care to our patients. Our commitment to providing safe, effective health care is steadfast,” mentioned Jinelle Hobson, Equality Health Center.

“From our own state’s 24-week abortion ban to the Executive Council’s multiple votes to defund family planning providers to the overturning of Roe v. Wade, the last year has been a relentless assault on reproductive rights and our ability as providers to deliver the critical care patients need. This politically motivated ruling in Texas should make clear to everyone that people opposed to abortion will not stop until abortion is banned everywhere, including here in New Hampshire,” mentioned Sandi Denoncour, Lovering Health Center.

“Granite Staters agree – private medical decisions should be made by patients and their providers, not politicians and judges. Every person deserves access to safe, effective health care when they need it in consultation with their medical providers – not politicians and judges. This ruling is just the latest attempt by political forces to insert themselves where they don’t belong. We are grateful for members of New Hampshire’s Congressional Delegation who are standing up for Granite Staters’ reproductive rights and freedoms,” mentioned Liz Canada, Advocacy Manager, Planned Parenthood of Northern New England.

The complete New Hampshire congressional delegation were fiercely protecting ladies’s reproductive rights and well being care for years in reaction to unrelenting assaults by means of Republican lawmakers and the former management beneath Donald Trump. When it become transparent in the Fall of 2021 and remaining Spring that the Supreme Court would most likely overturn Roe v. Wade, Shaheen and Hassan held a press convention with the New Hampshire congressional delegation and Planned Parenthood of Northern New England to speak about ladies’s freedoms and the results for reproductive well being with the overturning of the landmark Supreme Court case. Recently, Senator Hassan led group of Senators, together with Shaheen, on a letter to Danco Laboratories, a producer of mifepristone, urging them to publish an utility to the FDA so as to add miscarriage control to the medicine’s label. Currently, mifepristone’s label contains drugs abortion, but it surely will also be safely and legally used for miscarriage control.

Shaheen and Hassan have led and supported a host of efforts in the U.S. Senate in protection of ladies’s well being. Earlier this month, Shaheen and Hassan helped reintroduce the Equal Access to Abortion Coverage in Healthcare (EACH) Act, a bicameral invoice that might lend a hand ensure abortion protection—with out restrictions—for hundreds of thousands of Americans. For years, Shaheen has fought to enlarge protection of ladies’s reproductive well being and effectively driven an effort thru Congress that was once signed into regulation to verify servicewomen have get admission to to abortions in circumstances of rape or incest. Shaheen additionally leads coverage priorities that make investments in preventative care, together with thru her regulation, which Senator Hassan additionally joined in introducing, to scale back the price of birth control for servicewomen and dependents in army households. Senator Shaheen authored an op-ed for the Union Leader underscoring the threats to girls’s freedoms and rights in a post-Roe America, which will also be learn in complete here. In March, Shaheen spearhead the letter to Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on behalf of 37 U.S. Senators underscoring the intense nationwide safety imperatives tied to offering U.S. provider contributors get admission to to secure depart for abortion and reproductive well being care services and products. Senators Shaheen and Hassan are leaders in the combat to offer protection to Title X circle of relatives making plans facilities.

###