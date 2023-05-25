Shah Rukh Khan announced as new brand ambassador for realme to take forward the ‘Dare to Leap’ philosophy : Bollywood News

realme these days announced celebrity Shah Rukh Khan as its brambassador for realme smartphones. The announcement comes at a time as realme prepares to release its extremely expected flagship smartphone seriesthe realme 11 Pro Series 5G in India. This collaboration additional reinforces the brand’s dedication to inspiring the millennial era environment new benchmarks in the smartphone business.

- Advertisement -

Shah Rukh Khan announced as new brambassador for realme to take forward the ‘Dare to Leap’ philosophy

Shah Rukh’s improbable contribution to the movie business society has gained him love admiration from other folks throughout the international. By becoming a member of forces with an iconic persona an inspiration to millionsrealme is showcasing its focal point on handing over powerfulstylishyouth-oriented smartphones that resonate with the aspirations ambitions of these days’s formative years. The first product Shah Rukh Khan will endorse for realme is the realme 11 Pro Series 5Ga testomony to the brand’s determination to offering state of the art generation to its shoppers. With this collaborationrealme is poised to proceed thriving rising in the futurewhile staying true to its ‘Dare to Leap’ philosophy.

realme’s smartphone class has persistently embodied the absolute best team spirit of fashionaestheticsperformanceleap-forward designtechnology. As the brand’s ambassador for the smartphone classShah Rukh Khan actually embodies the spirit of realme together with his outstanding adventure charismatic personahe represents realme’s dedication to offering customers with a leap-forward revel in.

- Advertisement -

Shah Rukh Khan sharedreflecting on the collaboration“realme’s ‘Dare to Leap’ philosophy truly resonated with me. The brand’s unwavering commitment to pushing boundaries aligns perfectly with my own pursuit of excellence. Togetherwe aim to ignite innovation fuel the growth of realme globally. I am looking forward to joining the realme family as their brambassador hope to inspire others to embrace challengestake bold stepsachieve greatness.”

Commenting on the associationTaoChief Marketing Officer at realme Indiastated”We are extremely excited to have Shah Rukh Khan on board as the brambassador for the realme smartphone category. His dare-to-leap spirit perfectly resonates with our brand’s philosophy. With this collaborationwe aim to reach new heights of innovation redefine the smartphone experience for our users.”

realme’s steadfast dedication to steady innovationdifferentiating productsbringing the absolute best to customers has led to the established order of a number of business benchmarks the consolidation of realme’s place as the chief in the marketplace. As realme prepares to release the extremely expected realme 11 Pro seriesusers can glance forward to a really perfect mix of styleperformanceinnovation that may set new business benchmarks support realme’s place as a pacesetter in the marketplace.

- Advertisement -

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone Katrina Kaif to sign up for Shah Rukh Khan Salman Khan starrer Pathaan Vs Tiger; shoot to start in January 2024

BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for newest Bollywood NewsNew Bollywood Movies updateBox administrative center collectionNew Movies Release Bollywood News HindiEntertainment NewsBollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 keep up to date with newest hindi motion pictures best on Bollywood Hungama.