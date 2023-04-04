Seymour Stein, music industry executive who signed Madonna, dies at 80

Seymour Stein, a powerhouse music executive who co-founded Sire Records, helped popularize the punk and new wave actions and inked Madonna’s first report deal, summoning the singer to his sanatorium bedside to verify a rival didn’t signal her first, died April 2 at his house in Los Angeles. He used to be 80.

The reason used to be most cancers, mentioned his daughter, Mandy Stein.

- Advertisement - Across a six-decade profession within the music industry, Mr. Stein flitted between genres and continents, at all times in search of the following large sound. “What I really am,” he as soon as mentioned, “is an extremist,” the type of music-industry enthusiast satisfied to spend $8,000 to e-book a last-minute Concorde flight to London to listen to a sizzling new band referred to as Depeche Mode. Upon his arrival, he discovered “four teenagers poking synths in a dump in the English suburbs” and signed them to a report deal.

Although he had grown up taking note of pop requirements, memorizing lyrics to Patti Page and Tony Bennett songs that his older sister performed on her report participant, Mr. Stein had wide-ranging style. In the Nineteen Seventies, he helped popularize a uncooked new sound rising out of the New York nightclub CBGB, the place he found out bands together with the leather-wearing, eardrum-bursting Ramones and their onetime opener, Talking Heads.

He went directly to signal punk and new wave teams together with the Pretenders and the Replacements; offered American listeners to English bands together with Echo & the Bunnymen, the Cure, the Smiths and Modern English; and answered — and in some circumstances expected — musical tendencies through signing artists starting from the British singer Seal to the gangsta rap pioneer Ice-T.

- Advertisement - Whatever the style, all the musicians on his roster gave the impression to proportion at least one high quality. “They all had an edge,” Ice-T mentioned in 2005 whilst inducting Mr. Stein into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. “That’s what Seymour was into.”

Mr. Stein’s largest business luck used to be the 1982 signing of a suffering singer who went through a unmarried identify, Madonna, and had recorded a demo monitor referred to as “Everybody.” He used to be in a New York City sanatorium, improving from a middle an infection with penicillin dripping thru his frame, when he first heard the music on his Sony Walkman. “I’m sure I was going nuts in that little room, but I immediately felt an excitement,” he wrote in his 2018 memoir, “Siren Song,” with co-author Gareth Murphy.

To push back competition, he referred to as the monitor’s manufacturer, Mark Kamins, and organized for Madonna to return to the sanatorium that night. “She was all dolled up in cheap punky gear, the kind of club kid who looked absurdly out of place in a cardiac ward,” Mr. Stein recalled. “She wasn’t even interested in hearing me explain how much I liked her demo. ‘The thing to do now,’ she said, ‘is sign me to a record deal.’ She then opened her arms and laughed. ‘Take me, I’m yours!’”

- Advertisement - Mr. Stein organized a modest preliminary deal that integrated an advance of $15,000 for each and every of Madonna’s first 3 singles, plus an possibility for an album. The subsequent yr, she launched her self-titled debut, which offered greater than 5 million copies within the United States and used to be adopted through probably the most top-selling albums of all time.

“Not only did Seymour hear me,” Madonna wrote in an Instagram post after his loss of life, “but he Saw me and my Potential! For this I will be eternally grateful! I am weeping as I write this down. Words cannot describe how I felt at this moment after years of grinding and being broke and getting every door slammed in my face.”

Ever since he used to be a boy, Mr. Stein were possessed through music. He memorized music lyrics — a not unusual passion — however he additionally memorized the pop charts, operating house from synagogue on Saturday to hear the Top 25 countdown at the radio and report the playlist in his pocket book.

In his memoir he described the sound of recent songs, and the snippets of gossip and industry news shared through the display’s host, Martin Block, as “life’s honey seeping through airwaves.”

By all accounts, he had a photographic reminiscence, and would ceaselessly quote music lyrics and reference outdated hooks and choruses in his conferences with artists. Yet he additionally cultivated a name for letting musicians do their very own factor, even if it broke with custom.

“He never ever said, ‘No you can’t,’” Talking Heads bassist Tina Weymouth told Billboard in 2012. Another member of the band, keyboardist and guitarist Jerry Harrison, wrote on Facebook on Sunday that Mr. Stein “had the good sense and confidence to let artists make their own decisions.”

Still, there have been at all times exceptions. When Mr. Stein used to be operating with the Ramones on their 1976 self-titled debut, he objected to the road “I’m a Nazi, baby” of their music “Today Your Love, Tomorrow the World,” main the crowd to tweak the lyrics.

“It was shocking to me, I’m sorry,” he defined to the New York Times four decades later. “I’m a Jewish kid from Brooklyn.”

Seymour Steinbigle, a grandson of Jewish immigrants from Eastern Europe, used to be born in Brooklyn on April 18, 1942. His father labored within the garment business in Manhattan, and his mom helped out at her circle of relatives’s grocery retailer on Coney Island, a couple of miles south of Mr. Stein’s adolescence house within the Bensonhurst community.

At age 13, Mr. Stein persuaded a Billboard mag editor to let him get admission to the e-newsletter’s archives, enabling him to kick off a two-year undertaking wherein he transcribed and studied just about 20 years of dad music charts. The undertaking led him to begin writing for the mag, which changed into a full-time task after he graduated from highschool in 1959.

Two years later, he moved to Cincinnati to paintings at King Records, the place he had interned in highschool. The label’s executive, Syd Nathan, changed into his first mentor, encouraging him to shorten his final identify from Steinbigle — “If you’re serious about the music business, you need a name,” he mentioned — and sending him out at the street with one of the most label’s burgeoning stars, James Brown.

Mr. Stein returned to New York in 1963 to sign up for Red Bird Records, which discovered luck with hits together with the Shangri-Las’ “Leader of the Pack,” sooner than co-founding Sire in 1966 with manufacturer and songwriter Richard Gottehrer. The corporate took its identify from the first two letters in their given names, that have been rearranged to shape a courtly phrase — “sire” — that paid refined homage to King, the place Mr. Stein had gotten his get started.

The label to start with seemed in another country for shoppers, signing British teams together with Climax Blues Band, Renaissance and Barclay James Harvest. In 1973, it cracked the Top 10 with the only “Hocus Pocus” through the Dutch band Focus, which Mr. Stein joked used to be “probably the only ever perfectly rhyming number-one title and artist.”

Two years later, Mr. Stein’s spouse, the previous Linda Adler, instructed he take a look at the Ramones, introducing him to a band — and a musical sensibility — that reworked his label. “It was like sticking my hand in a live electric light socket,” he mentioned.

Deciding that the “punk” label would flip away attainable listeners, Mr. Stein embraced “new wave” to explain probably the most CBGB mainstays, together with Talking Heads. The time period caught, partly thru a brand new slogan that he followed at Sire, “Don’t Call it Punk,” to advertise now-canonical albums through bands together with Richard Hell and the Voidoids.

By then, the corporate had signed a distribution take care of Warner Bros. Records, the place Mr. Stein changed into a vice chairman. The label used to be got through Warner Music Group in 1980.

Over the following decade, Mr. Stein expanded his label’s roster to incorporate established artists corresponding to Lou Reed and Brian Wilson. He later grew to become towards indie rock and pa, and he used to be nonetheless in search of new artists when the Scottish band Belle and Sebastian launched a song named after him in 1998, concluding with the traces: “Seymour Stein, sorry I missed you / Have a nice flight home / It’s a good day for flying.”

He retired in 2018. That identical yr, he printed his memoir, which touched on his sexuality — he knew he used to be homosexual ever since he used to be younger, he wrote, however “believed that if I ignored it long enough, it might go away, like the hiccups or a door-to-door salesman” — and his tumultuous marriage to Linda, which led to divorce within the past due Nineteen Seventies.

Linda Stein, a co-manager of the Ramones, changed into an actual property agent for celebrities sooner than she used to be murdered through her private assistant in 2007. She and Mr. Stein had two daughters: Samantha Jacobs, who died of mind most cancers in 2013 at age 40, and Mandy, a filmmaker.

In addition to his daughter, survivors come with a sister and 3 grandchildren.

Looking again on his profession in 2018, Mr. Stein told the New Yorker that no matter style he used to be operating in, he merely attempted to position out (*80*) Asked what made an album “great,” he answered, “a great song,” thus elevating the query: What made a music nice?