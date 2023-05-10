Sexual assault reported on campus | Texas A&M University-San Antonio

On March ninth, University Police arrested a suspect on fees of sexual assault, annoyed sexual assault, and offering alcohol to a minor at Texas A&M University-San Antonio. The arrest adopted a file made through a pupil on February twenty eighth at Esperanza Hall, a dorm on the college campus. The file was once submitted thru a web-based campus safety reporting gadget, in keeping with the University Police abstract.

The University Police Department’s crime sufferer recommend reached out to the scholar, however the pupil declined to document a police file. Thus, the place of job of Victims Rights and Options despatched the scholar crime sufferer help information by way of mail, as the scholar had left the city. The pupil was once urged to visit a medical institution for a Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (SANE) and supplied with the touch information for a SANE program of their native land.

Compliance officer John Wickline showed that the University Police Department’s ownership of the SANE package isn’t acceptable because it were dropped off at Bexar County Crime Lab. When a SANE Kit is amassed from a medical institution, it’s in an instant submitted as a real case and processed through an analyst, in keeping with Roger Ovara, a forensic scientist on the Bexar County crime lab.

Once processed, the package will get documented through a real file this is shared with companies corresponding to Bexar County or the San Antonio Police Department. Ovara specified that Texas carried out a Track Kit gadget to watch the whole time from the package being in companies’ custody to its go back to the crime lab. Texas targets for 120 days between the processes.

The sufferer was once interviewed through the University Police Department on March third along side a couple of follow-up witnesses interviewed between March sixth and ninth. The suspect stays beneath detention on the Bexar County Detention Center at 200 N. Comal. However, the identities of each the sufferer and the suspect stay unrevealed.

The Mesquite asked your complete police file on April fifth however was once rejected. Wickline argued that freeing intensive main points may bog down the investigation of the case.