Sexual assault lawsuit filed against ‘Cheer’ Navarro College







On Wednesday, a former cheerleader from Navarro College filed a lawsuit against the varsity, Monica Aldama (the trainer of the cheer group), and every other former Navarro cheerleader relating to an alleged sexual assault in September 2021. The sufferer claims that she was once sexually assaulted by way of every other “rookie” male Navarro cheerleader after a celebration, and when she attempted to document the assault to the police, the varsity’s Title IX workplace, and Aldama, she was once advised to stay quiet about it. The lawsuit additional alleges that the “veteran” participants of the group instructed her to “drink it off” and “keep it to ourselves.”

According to the lawsuit received by way of WFAA, the veteran cheerleader (who the grievance mentioned was once the group’s unofficial captain) urged the sufferer to not document the assault to Aldama since it will tension her out, and the college would chop this system. The identical veteran cheerleader later advised the sufferer to “talk it out with her alleged attacker,” the lawsuit says.

Two days after the alleged assault, the veteran member reportedly assigned two male cheerleaders to accompany the sufferer whilst assembly together with her alleged attacker, the place he apologized, however the similar male cheerleaders had been additionally assigned to keep watch over the sufferer to verify she did not document the assault. The sufferer was once in a position to name her boyfriend when she wasn’t being watched to tell him about what was once taking place.

The sufferer, her boyfriend, and his buddies went to the alleged attacker’s room a couple of days later to assemble the sufferer’s issues from her rental. One of the cheer participants was once guarding the door, and the sufferer’s boyfriend and the cheer member guarding the door “exchanged words.” The particular person guarding the door known as the police to document that the sufferer’s boyfriend had assaulted him, and whilst they had been packing the sufferer’s dorm, campus police arrived to tell the boyfriend that he was once banned from campus assets and had to depart.

The lawsuit says that the sufferer attempted to document the alleged assault to the campus police and Navarro College’s Title IX workplace, however she was once no longer granted any lend a hand. The campus police reportedly advised the sufferer that “this type of thing happens all the time” and that not anything would occur if she reported the assault as a result of “nothing ever happens.” The lawsuit alleges as well as that the Navarro College’s Title IX workplace didn’t have the vital paperwork to document a sexual assault.

The lawsuit additionally claims that the sufferer suffered from a “pervasive culture of sexual harassment, sexual violence, and intimidation,” bringing up earlier incidents. It lists earlier fees of 2 former Navarro male cheerleaders arrested for sexual assault and a 3rd male sued for sexual assault allegations. It additionally mentions the conviction of former “Cheer” superstar Jerry Harris, who was once sentenced to twelve years in jail for coercing teenage boys.

The sufferer claims that she has been “blackballed” from many nationwide techniques as a result of former Navarro cheerleaders paintings there as coaches or group participants. The sufferer is looking for damages and an ordeal by way of jury for her claims against the college, trainer, and previous cheerleader.

WFAA has but to obtain a reaction from Navarro College and Aldama in regards to the lawsuit.

