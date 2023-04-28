Severe storms very likely in Texas Friday, threat of destructive hail | Latest Weather Clips

Severe Storms Posed to Strike Texas on Friday, Destructive Hail a Major Concern

The state of Texas is getting ready for the chance of critical thunderstorms on Friday, as meteorologists warn that the potential of large-sized hailstones is a vital fear. With the chance of destructive hail, citizens in affected spaces are suggested to take suitable protection measures to offer protection to themselves and their assets.

Just a couple of days prior, hail of as much as 4 inches in diameter used to be noticed in some portions of Texas, serving as a caution that robust storms are certainly approaching. Forecasters have indicated that the approaching gadget may well be simply as unhealthy or much more so, emphasizing the will for folks to stay vigilant and keep knowledgeable about the most recent climate advisories.