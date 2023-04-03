Severe storms bring wind, hail, and rain to parts of North Texas

Viewer-submitted pictures of nowadays’s storms
Check out some of the cool images despatched in via CBS News Texas audience from around the house!
Severe thunderstorm caution cancelled for Dallas County
The critical thunderstorm caution for Dallas has been cancelled because the typhoon weakens beneath critical limits.
As temperatures fall, the elements in North Texas is changing into calmer and calmer. Some remoted storms stay, however the bulk of the job is shifting off to the east.
As of 8:26 p.m., no counties in North Texas are underneath critical climate warnings.
Severe thunderstorm caution for Tarrant, Dallas Counties
A critical thunderstorm caution is in impact for northern Tarrant and central Dallas Counties till 8:30 p.m.
The typhoon is succesful of generating quarter-size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. Hail harm to roofs, siding, home windows, and cars is anticipated.
The typhoon was once over Euless at 7:41 p.m., shifting east at 40 mph.
Locations within the caution house come with Dallas, Garland, Irving, Grand Prairie, Mesquite, Carrollton, Rowlett, Euless, Bedford, Grapevine, Coppell, Farmers Branch, Balch Springs, University Park, Colleyville, Seagoville, Highland Park, Hutchins, Cockrell Hill and Sunnyvale.
Tornado caution for Bosque, Hill Counties
A twister caution is in impact for southeastern Bosque and southwestern Hill Counties till 7:45 p.m.
The typhoon is succesful of generating a twister and part dollar-size hail.
At 6:56 p.m., it was once situated over Meridian, shifting southeast at 30 mph.
Locations within the caution house come with Womack, Lakewood Harbor, Cayote, Morgan, Cedar Shores and Lakeside Village.
Severe thunderstorm caution for Tarrant, Denton Counties
A critical thunderstorm caution is in impact for northern Tarrant, southern Denton, southeastern Wise, and northeastern Parker Counties till 7:45 p.m.
The typhoon is succesful of generating quarter-size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. Hail harm to roofs, siding, home windows, and cars is anticipated.
At 6:51 p.m., it was once situated over Rhome, shifting east at 40 mph.
Locations within the caution house come with Fort Worth, Grand Prairie, Denton, Lewisville, Flower Mound, Euless, Bedford, Grapevine, Haltom City, Keller, Coppell, Hurst, The Colony, Southlake, Watauga, Colleyville, Corinth, Saginaw, Highland Village and Azle.
Severe thunderstorm caution for Parker County
A critical thunderstorm caution is in impact for northern Parker, southern Wise, and northeastern Jack Counties till 7 p.m.
The typhoon is succesful of generating quarter-size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. Hail harm to roofs, siding, home windows, and cars is anticipated.
At 5:59 p.m., it was once situated 10 miles northwest of Poolville, shifting east at 40 mph.
Locations impacted come with Azle, Decatur, and Bridgeport.
Hail in North Richland Hills
Thanks to viewer Sean Graham for this video of hail falling in North Richland Hills previous this afternoon!
Severe thunderstorm caution for Erath County
A critical thunderstorm caution is in impact for Erath, northeastern Eastland, and north central Comanche Counties till 6 p.m.
The typhoon is succesful of generating ping pong-size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. Hail harm to roofs, siding, home windows, and cars is anticipated.
At 4:57 p.m., it was once situated over Gorman shifting east at 40 mph.
Locations impacted come with Stephenville, Dublin, and Gorman.
Severe thunderstorm caution for Lamar County
A critical thunderstorm caution is in impact for Lamar, east central Grayson, and Fannin Counties till 5:30 p.m.
The typhoon is succesful of generating quarter-size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. Hail harm to cars is anticipated.
At 4:51 p.m., it was once situated over Ravenna shifting east at 65 mph.
Locations impacted come with Paris, Bonham, and Honey Grove.
Six Flags Over Texas closes for the remaining of the day
Six Flags Over Texas closed at 4 p.m. Sunday due to critical climate.
Severe thunderstorm caution for Hunt County
A critical thunderstorm caution is in impact for Hunt, northwestern Hopkins, western Delta, southwestern Lamar, northeastern Collin, and southeastern Fannin Counties till 5:30 p.m.
The typhoon is succesful of generating quarter-size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. Hail harm to cars is anticipated.
It was once situated close to Farmersville shifting northeast at 55 mph at about 4:45 p.m.
Locations impacted come with Greenville, Sulphur Springs, and Commerce.
Ground forestall at DFW Airport lifted
The floor forestall at DFW Airport was once lifted at 4:40 p.m.
It is conceivable that any other forestall may well be instated later as a 2nd spherical of storms strikes in. Stick with CBS News Texas for updates.
Severe thunderstorm caution for Montague County
A critical thunderstorm caution is in impact for Montague and northwestern Cooke Counties till 5:15 p.m.
The typhoon is succesful of generating quarter-size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.
It was once situated close to Nonona shifting east at 35 mph at about 4:35 p.m.
Locations impacted come with Nocona, St. Jo, and Montague.
Hail harm to cars is anticipated.
Severe thunderstorm caution for Eastland County
A critical thunderstorm caution is in impact for Eastland County till 5 p.m.
The typhoon is succesful of generating quarter-size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.
It was once situated close to Cisco shifting east at 45 mph at about 4:18 p.m.
Severe thunderstorm caution for Grayson County
A critical thunderstorm caution is in impact for northern Denton and Grayson Counties till 5 p.m.
The typhoon is succesful of generating quarter-size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.
Locations affected come with Pilot Point, Denison, and Sherman.
Severe thunderstorm caution for Collin County
A critical thunderstorm caution is in impact for southeastern Denton, northern Dallas, and central Collin Counties till 5 p.m.
The typhoon is succesful of generating quarter-size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.
Locations affected come with Plano, McKinney, and Carrollton.
Severe thunderstorm caution for Denton, Cooke Counties
A critical thunderstorm caution is in impact for northwestern Denton and southern Cooke Counties till 4:30 p.m.
The typhoon is succesful of generating part dollar-size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.
Damage to cars, roofs, siding, and bushes is anticipated.
Locations affected come with Gainesville, Sanger, and Lindsay.
Severe thunderstorm caution for Tarrant, Dallas Counties
A critical thunderstorm caution is in impact for Tarrant, northeastern Johnson, southeastern Denton, east central Parker, northwestern Ellis, and western Dallas Counties till 4:15 p.m.
The typhoon is succesful of generating ping pong ball-size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.
At 3:31 p.m., the typhoon was once over White Settlement shifting at 55 mph. Sirens had been sounded forward of the storms to alert other people of the chance.
Locations affected come with Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Plano, Irving, Grand Prairie, Carrollton, Frisco, Lewisville, Flower Mound, Mansfield, Euless, Desoto, Bedford, Grapevine, Cedar Hill, Haltom City, Keller, Coppell and Duncanville.
Ground forestall issued at DFW Airport
A floor forestall is in impact for arriving visitors at DFW Airport due to critical climate.
Severe thunderstorm caution for Clay County
A critical thunderstorm caution is in impact for Clay, jap Archer, and southeastern Wichita Counties till 4 p.m.
The typhoon is succesful of generating part dollar-size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.
Locations affected come with Wichita Falls, Henrietta, and Archer City.
Severe thunderstorm caution for Parker County
A critical thunderstorm caution is in impact for Parker, southwestern Wise, southeastern Jack, and northeastern Palo Pinto Counties till 4 p.m.
The typhoon is succesful of generating part dollar-size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.
Locations affected come with Weatherford, Mineral Wells, Azle, Willow Park, and Aledo.
First critical typhoon caution issued in Jack County
A critical thunderstorm caution is in impact for southwestern Montague, northern Wise, and Jack Counties till 3:45 p.m.
The typhoon is succesful of generating golfing ball length hail and 60 mph wind gusts.
Locations impacted come with Decatur, Bridgeport, and Jacksboro.
Tornado watch in impact for North Texas till 11 p.m.
Most of North Texas is underneath a twister watch till 11 p.m. this night.
Counties incorporated within the watch:
- Anderson
- Archer
- Baylor
- Bell
- Bosque
- Brown
- Callahan
- Clay
- Coleman
- Collin
- Comanche
- Cooke
- Coryell
- Dallas
- Delta
- Denton
- Eastland
- Ellis
- Erath
- Falls
- Fannin
- Freestone
- Grayson
- Hamilton
- Henderson
- Hill
- Hood
- Hopkins
- Hunt
- Jack
- Johnson
- Kaufman
- Lamar
- Lampasas
- Leon
- Limestone
- McLennan
- Milam
- Mills
- Montague
- Navarro
- Palo Pinto
- Parker
- Rains
- Robertson
- Rockwall
- San Saba
- Shackelford
- Somervell
- Stephens
- Tarrant
- Throckmorton
- Van Zandt
- Wichita
- Wilbarger
- Wise
- Young
Stick with CBS News Texas for the newest climate updates.
