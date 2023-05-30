Several miners feared stuck in Ghana gold mine

Several artisanal miners are feared trapped in an underground gold mine shaft in the Ashanti area of Ghana.

Several unlawful miners have reportedly entered AngloGold Ltd.’s Obuasi Mines in the Anwiam, Ashanti Region, looking for gold deposits. However, the miners discovered themselves not able to go out after the entrances had been close, officers mentioned.

AngloGold Ashanti Ghana instructed ABC News it’s conscious about experiences alleging that unlawful miners will have been trapped in the northern spaces of its mine.

“Obuasi Gold Mine’s management team has notified the relevant authorities and public security services and is working closely with them,” a remark from the corporate mentioned.

Several unlawful miners are reported to were in the mine, in step with native experiences, with devastated members of the family of the miners telling native media that they’ve been not able to achieve them for 4 days.

AngloGold tells ABC that seven unlawful miners have up to now exited the mine and are these days in the custody of the Ghana Police Service.

“Intrusion of illegal miners into underground areas remains a significantly dangerous activity and AngloGold Ashanti Ghana is working alongside authorities to ensure that only authorized personnel and contractors can access underground work areas,” the corporate mentioned in a remark.

In this July 25, 2019, document picture, the gold-mining the city of Obuasi, Ghana, is proven.

AngloGold has denied any of the unlawful miners are trapped or “confined in any way,” announcing the primary go out ramp – the place safety and police stay – is open.

“Unauthorised persons underground are able to exit on foot, via the existing ramp, through the main access of this mining area,” AngloGold’s remark mentioned.

AngloGold Ltd. Is the arena’s fourth-largest gold manufacturer. According to AngloGold, its Obuasi underground mine operation runs to a intensity of one,500 meters at its inner most level. It has produced 250koz of gold, with a personnel of four,403 folks, together with contractors.

Studies have discovered that emerging unemployment coupled with the lucrativeness of mining has resulted in an upsurge in miners, lots of whom function illegally as a way to generate income. Gold mining is a profitable income supply for companies and small-scale and artisanal miners alike. The artisanal and small-scale mining sector is estimated to make use of as much as 1 million folks in Ghana.

According to Ghana’s Minerals and Mining Act, individuals engaging in small-scale mining are required to procure a license, then again law of small-scale mining in Africa’s best gold-producing country has been most commonly unsuccessful, with research discovering that over 85% of small-scale mining nonetheless happens illegally. Poor law has additionally resulted in the prevalence of human rights violations in Ghana’s artisanal and small-scale mining business comparable to kid hard work, in step with the Human Rights Watch.

ABC News reached out to Ghana’s Mineral Commission, who showed that incident used to be ongoing, however declined to remark additional.