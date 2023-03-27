Seven dead in Tennessee school shooting | Tennessee

(The Center Square) – Three students and three adult faculty members, along with a shooter, were shot and killed on Monday at Nashville’s Covenant School, located on Burton Hills Drive.

The shooter was a 28-year-old female, according to Metro Nashville Police.

- Advertisement -

In response, both the Tennessee Senate and House stated that they will not debate legislation as scheduled during Monday afternoon and evening sessions.

“Today in Nashville, the lives of three children and three adults were taken in another mass shooting at a school,” said Tennessee House Minority Leader Karen Camper, D-Memphis. “This cannot continue to be normal in our country. I will continue to work as the Democratic Leader to find REAL solutions to this very REAL problem of guns being used to harm our children. Governor Lee, we must make change now.”

The planned Metro Nashville committee meeting to discuss the financial details of a potential $2.2 billion stadium to house the Tennessee Titans has also been postponed without a rescheduled date.

- Advertisement -

“No harm should ever come to any child. At some point today, please take a moment to pray for the families impacted by this tragedy,” said House Speaker Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville. “As we continue learning more details, we appreciate law enforcement and first responders for their quick response neutralizing the threat.”