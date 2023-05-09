Seven college football QBs who could emerge as potential first-round draft picks with standout 2023 seasons





The 2023 NFL Draft noticed handiest 3 quarterbacks being taken within the first spherical. Bryce Young from Alabama used to be picked by means of the Carolina Panthers as the primary total variety, adopted by means of C.J. Stroud from Ohio State who went to the Houston Texans at No. 2, and Anthony Richardson from Florida who used to be decided on by means of the Indianapolis Colts as the No. 4 select. On Day 2, avid gamers like Will Levis from Kentucky and Hendon Hooker from Tennessee have been drafted, reflecting how temporarily highly-rated avid gamers can fall from first-round attention.

However, issues could also be other within the 2024 NFL Mock Draft, as CBS Sports draft knowledgeable Ryan Wilson predicts that 5 quarterbacks can be taken within the first spherical. The team is led by means of Caleb Williams from USC and Drake Maye from North Carolina, who are each well known quarterbacks of their place heading into the autumn season. The ultimate projected first-round picks are Quinn Ewers from Texas, Bo Nix from Oregon, and Michael Penix Jr. from Washington. While there are different avid gamers on the place who could see their inventory upward thrust q4, those seven quarterbacks have the potential to grow to be first-round draft picks.

One participant to be careful for is Max Johnson from LSU. Johnson began his college profession at Arizona State and won some draft buzz after a standout freshman season the place he handed for two,942 yards with 17 touchdowns and handiest two interceptions. Although his sophomore season used to be suffering from the COVID-19 pandemic, he confirmed his versatility as a dual-threat quarterback the next season, speeding for 710 yards on most sensible of his 2,381 yards passing. After shifting to LSU, Johnson had a career-high 885 speeding yards and 11 touchdowns, turning into the Tigers QB in program historical past with probably the most speeding yards in one season. He selected to come back again for his ultimate season at LSU to boost his draft inventory and assist push the ball down the sector extra.

- Advertisement -

Joe Milton III from Tennessee is some other participant to be careful for. He has a robust arm, making him a potential riser amongst NFL scouts for the autumn season. Milton may have a possibility to polish underneath Tennessee trainer Josh Heupel and new offensive coordinator Joey Halzle, who maximum lately labored as the quarterback trainer with the Vols prior to his promotion. Milton should win some other QB festival in opposition to big name freshman Nico Iamaleava, however he’s recently the chief within the clubhouse.

Cade McN



