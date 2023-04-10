Sentencing trial begins for ex-coach in wife’s 1999 death

The sentencing trial has begun for a former Houston-area highschool soccer trainer convicted two times of fatally taking pictures his pregnant spouse all the way through what government say used to be a staged housebreaking greater than 24 years in the past

HOUSTON — The sentencing trial started Monday for a former Houston-area highschool soccer trainer convicted two times of fatally taking pictures his pregnant spouse all the way through what government say used to be a staged housebreaking greater than 24 years in the past.

- Advertisement -

David Mark Temple, 54, used to be convicted in August 2019 for a 2nd time for killing of his spouse, Belinda. But that jury may now not come to a decision on a sentence, prompting a pass judgement on to claim a mistrial. Prosecutors had sought a existence jail time period.

A brand new resentencing trial for David Temple, who’s being held in the Harris County Jail, used to be not on time in section by way of the coronavirus pandemic.

Authorities mentioned Belinda Temple, 30, used to be fatally shot in her house on Jan. 11, 1999, in what used to be first of all believed to be a housebreaking.

- Advertisement -

Prosecutors later accused David Temple of staging the housebreaking at his suburban Houston house and fatally taking pictures his spouse, a highschool instructor who used to be 8 months pregnant, as a result of he used to be having an affair. David Temple later married the girl he’d been seeing. He were a soccer trainer at Alief Hastings High School and wasn’t charged in the killing till 5 years after it came about.

“He has been found guilty of it. So, the whether (he did it) has been resolved. Now … what are you going to do about it?” Lisa Tanner, a distinct prosecutor with the Texas Attorney General’s Office, informed jurors all the way through opening statements on Monday.

But Stanley Schneider, one among David Temple’s legal professionals, instructed to jurors his consumer’s guilt had now not been settled and that he deliberate to “explore some of the police investigation.”

- Advertisement -

“He told the police he didn’t kill his wife. He said that on Jan. 11, 1999, and he said that continuously since that time,” Schneider mentioned.

A jury first of all convicted David Temple of homicide in 2007, however Texas’ best prison courtroom overturned that conviction in 2016 as a result of prosecutors had withheld proof.

After the conviction used to be overturned, the particular prosecutors had been assigned when the Harris County District Attorney’s Office recused itself over a struggle of pastime.

David Temple’s 2nd spouse filed for divorce in the center of his retrial in 2019.

Defense legal professionals have argued a teen who lived in the Temples’ community used to be the killer.