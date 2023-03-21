Sentencing for Florida teen in murder of Tristyn Bailey

Following his to blame plea on Feb. 6 to first-degree murder in the May 2021 stabbing loss of life of 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey, Aiden Fucci, now 16, has returned to courtroom for sentencing.

The case won nationwide consideration after proof confirmed Bailey suffered 114 stab wounds on May 9, 2021. Fucci used to be 14 on the time and charged as an grownup.

Can Aiden Fucci be sentenced to loss of life?

As a juvenile, Fucci isn’t eligible for the loss of life penalty. He faces a minimal of 40 years and as much as lifestyles in jail. The pass judgement on must weigh mitigating components such because the instances of the crime, his psychological capability, upbringing and historical past, possible for rehabilitation and the affect at the sufferer’s circle of relatives.

If sentenced to a lifestyles time period, the pass judgement on can evaluate the likelihood of a lighter sentence after serving 25 years, consistent with Florida regulation.

During the sentencing segment, the pass judgement on can pay attention sufferer affect statements in addition to from Fucci’s circle of relatives and skilled witnesses who for example can cope with the teen’s psychological well being. Both the prosecution and protection submitted lists of about 20 possible witnesses who may well be referred to as to testify.