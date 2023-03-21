Tuesday, March 21, 2023
Sentencing for Florida teen in murder of Tristyn Bailey

Following his to blame plea on Feb. 6 to first-degree murder in the May 2021 stabbing loss of life of 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey, Aiden Fucci, now 16, has returned to courtroom for sentencing.

The case won nationwide consideration after proof confirmed Bailey suffered 114 stab wounds on May 9, 2021. Fucci used to be 14 on the time and charged as an grownup.

