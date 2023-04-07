Senior Twitter Lawyer Resigns, the Latest in a Series of Executive Departures

SAN FRANCISCO — A senior legal professional at Twitter submitted his resignation on Thursday, 4 other people aware of the topic mentioned, changing into the newest in a string of executives to go away the corporate since Elon Musk took it over just about six months in the past.

The legal professional, Christian Dowell, rose to the most sensible of Twitter’s criminal division in fresh months after the corporate’s criminal leaders resigned or have been fired via Mr. Musk. Mr. Dowell were in detail concerned in Twitter’s fresh negotiations with the Federal Trade Commission, two other people aware of the ones discussions mentioned.

The F.T.C., which lately has oversight over Twitter, is having a look into a former govt’s claims that the corporate has had safety issues. The fee sped up its inquiry after the surprising resignations of 3 Twitter executives liable for privateness, safety and compliance. They departed Twitter in November, in a while after Mr. Musk bought the corporate.

The company’s investigation into Twitter has intensified in fresh months, and is scrutinizing whether or not the corporate has the assets to uphold its privateness guarantees after mass layoffs and resignations.