Senators warn Twitter, Elon Musk over alleged ‘disregard’ for data privacy

A bunch of senators are caution best officers at Twitter that movements taken for the reason that takeover via billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk threaten the social media platform’s data safety and privacy, in step with a letter made public on Monday.

Mass layoffs, lax inner privacy critiques and the hasty revamp of the platform’s subscription carrier could have undermined the corporate’s dedication to data coverage, 4 Democratic senators have alleged.

The letter, dated Friday, seems to were despatched quickly after the reported resignation ultimate week of 2 best executives answerable for data privacy: Head of accept as true with and protection Ella Irwin and head of brand name protection and advert high quality A.J. Brown.

Sens. Elizabeth Warren, Ron Wyden, Ed Markey and Mazie Hirono voiced fear that Twitter could have violated a consent decree the corporate entered in 2011 with the Federal Trade Commission, which averted the corporate from deceptive customers concerning the extent to which it safeguards consumer data over an resulting 20-year duration.

“Mr. Musk’s behavior reveals an apparent indifference towards Twitter’s longstanding legal obligations, which did not disappear when Mr. Musk took over the company,” the senators stated within the letter.

“Regardless of his personal wealth, Mr. Musk is not exempt from the law, and neither is the company he purchased,” they added.

The letter used to be first reported via CNN. Twitter didn’t in an instant reply to ABC News’ request for remark.

Last May, months sooner than Musk received Twitter, the corporate paid $150 million to get to the bottom of an FTC grievance alleging that it had violated the consent decree via gathering consumer data for safety functions and the use of it to fortify centered promoting.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren talks on her telephone previous to a weekly Democratic coverage luncheon on the U.S. Capitol, May 31, 2023 in Washington, DC. - Advertisement - Alex Wong/Getty Images, FILE

“Twitter had a poor track record of protecting consumer privacy even before Mr. Musk’s takeover,” the senators stated. “Despite the FTC’s action, Twitter continued to disregard consumer privacy.”

After obtaining Twitter in October, Musk made primary adjustments to the corporate and its platform.

In an effort to seriously slash prices, the corporate has minimize kind of 80% of its 7,500-person staff, elevating considerations about Twitter’s capability to deal with its platform.

Twitter suffered a consumer outage in February that lasted for hours and required an emergency repair, prompting an apology from the corporate.

Musk has additionally sought to rejuvenate the platform’s subscription providing as a way of supplementing its promoting earnings. Under Twitter’s new subscription, customers achieve get right of entry to to the web page’s signature blue checkmark, giving upward push to copy accounts that impersonate public figures.

Musk has defended his movements at Twitter as a part of an competitive effort to rescue the corporate from monetary peril, which he described in a Twitter Spaces interview in December as an “emergency fire drill.”

The senators addressed their letter to Musk and Linda Yaccarino, the corporate’s incoming CEO and a former NBCUniversal promoting government.