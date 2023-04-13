Senators recommend confirmation for AHCA Secretary Weida; some lawmakers raised questions

Key senators recommended Thursday that attorney Jason Weida be confirmed as secretary of the Agency for Health Care Administration – though there was an “accusation” about whether Weida shaped a key report related to blocking certain treatments for transgender people under the Medicaid program.

Weida told senators early on at the confirmation hearing that the issue is in litigation in federal court in Tallahassee, and “last week, the federal court issued an order requiring me, as secretary, to testify in this lawsuit.”

Weida told the Senate Health Policy committee members that his general counsel and outside counsel advised him against responding to questions in the confirmation hearing because he could be called to testify in the lawsuit.

The issue centered around a key rule and report last summer about Medicaid coverage and gender-affirming care, which led to the lawsuit.

A News Service of Florida recently wrote that:

“Before his appointment as secretary this year, Weida was the agency’s assistance deputy secretary for Medicaid policy and Medicaid quality at a time when it developed a rule that blocked payments to healthcare providers for treatments such as puberty blockers, hormone therapy and surgeries for transgender people.”

The News Service story continued: “While some records have been protected from public scrutiny, others show that Weida was an architect of a key report and was instrumental in the creation of the rule. The plaintiffs’ lawyers have argued that Weida ‘was the face of the antitransgender push, controlling the organization’s messaging’ and ‘personally’ chose’ experts who contributed to the report supporting the agency’s decision to stop Medicaid payments for gender-affirming care.”

At the confirmation hearing, State Sen. Lauren Book, the Senate’s Democratic Leader, asked Weida to provide at least some information about the issue, and Weida acquiesced, saying he wants to take a cautious approach and be transparent.

Book mentioned a News Service of Florida story from April, saying that, “There’s an accusation …that you personally chose experts who contributed to the report as it related to transgender care … and had many private conversations with those consultants and perhaps others where he shaped the contents of the reports within ACHA. Can you comment on that?”

Weida said that it’s very uncommon for secretaries and other high level state officials to be subjected to deposition testimony or trial testimony. But based on briefs in the lawsuit, Weida said it was likely that he could be questioned in a future deposition or trial testimony, therefore he didn’t say much more.

Senators on the panel also asked questions about Medicaid expansion — Florida is one of the few states that have not pursued Medicaid expansion for low-income families in need of health care.

Weida also mentioned some of his key goals at the agency, including promoting health birth outcomes for mothers and infants, improving childhood and adolescent mental health, and striving to work with First Lady Casey DeSantis on initiatives such as enhanced cancer research.

According to the Agency for Health Care Administration, the organization is “the chief policy and planning entity for the state.”

It’s responsible for: “health facilities licensure, inspection, and regulatory enforcement; investigation of consumer complaints related to health care facilities and managed care plans; the implementation of the Certificate of Need program; the operation of the

Florida Center for Health Information and Transparency; the administration of the Medicaid program; the administration of the contracts with the Florida Healthy Kids Corporation; the certification of health maintenance organizations and prepaid health clinics; and other duties prescribed by statute or agreement.”

The secretary of AHCA is appointed by the governor and subject to confirmation by the Senate, so Weida will have to be confirmed by the full Senate.