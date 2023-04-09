Sunday, April 9, 2023
type here...
Oklahoma

Sen. Richard Blumenthal breaks leg at UConn parade, will undergo surgery

By accuratenewsinfo
0
0
Sen. Richard Blumenthal breaks leg at UConn parade, will undergo surgery

He is predicted to make a complete restoration, in line with a spokesperson.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., suffered a damaged leg Saturday at the UConn parade and will undergo surgery, in line with a spokesperson.

Blumenthal’s harm passed off when every other parade goer fell on him, in line with ABC associate WTNH.

PHOTO: U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) listens during the weekly Democratic news conference at the U.S. Capitol on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 28, 2023.
- Advertisement -

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) listens throughout the weekly Democratic news convention at the U.S. Capitol on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 28, 2023.

Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

Blumenthal, 77, will undergo surgery Sunday and is predicted to make a complete restoration, in line with Kathleen McWilliams, a spokesperson for Blumenthal, WTNH reported.

- Advertisement -

ABC News’ Jason Volack contributed to this file.

This is a creating tale. Please take a look at again for updates.

- Advertisement -

post credit to Source link

Previous article
A moose was apparently hungry, so he went inside an Alaska hospital and began chewing on plants
Next article
First Baptist Church of Portland hosts annual Easter family celebration

More articles

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Accurate News And Information. All rights reserved.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks