Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., suffered a damaged leg Saturday at the UConn parade and will undergo surgery, in line with a spokesperson.
Blumenthal’s harm passed off when every other parade goer fell on him, in line with ABC associate WTNH.
Blumenthal, 77, will undergo surgery Sunday and is predicted to make a complete restoration, in line with Kathleen McWilliams, a spokesperson for Blumenthal, WTNH reported.
