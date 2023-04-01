HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County Fire Rescue (HCFR) replied to a residential construction fireplace on Friday night time at 1103 Sagamore Drive.

The emergency dispatch middle won a large number of 911 calls from involved electorate reporting heavy smoke and flames emanating from the house.

HCFR showed that the fireplace had unfold to the roof. However, there have been no reported injuries to any civilians or first responders.

The American Red Cross has been known as upon to lend a hand six adults and one canine suffering from the fireplace.

The fireplace investigations unit is these days investigating the reason for the fireplace.