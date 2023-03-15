See Willie Nelson On Tour This Summer In Dallas

Have you seen Willie Nelson in concert? Want to see him again? Good news.

According to Culture Map Fort Worth, Willie Nelson is on tour again as the headliner of the 2023 Outlaw Music Festival Tour. He will play Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas on Friday, June 30.

The great country musician, who is turning 90 before the tour, is traveling to at least 16 cities throughout the summer. More cities will be announced at a later date. The tour starts on June 23 in Somerset, Wisconsin and includes stops at The Woodlands and the previously-mentioned Dallas.

Nelson will perform with different artists at each stop. In Dallas, he will be headlining with Whiskey Myers, Flatland Cavalry, Brittney Spencer and Particle Kid.

“I can’t wait to be on the road with the amazing group of artists joining us on this year’s Outlaw Music Festival Tour,” said Nelson in the statement. “It is always a great day of music and fun with family, friends and the incredible fans, and even more special this year in celebration of my 90th birthday.”

Nelson started his career in 1956 and has many smash hits including “Always On My Mind” and “Crazy.” On March 3, 2023, Nelson released his 99th studio album, I Don’t Know A Thing About Love.

The tickets are available on blackbirdpresents.com from Friday, March 17, at 10 a.m.

The Citi card members will have access to presale tickets from Tuesday, March 14, at 10 a.m. to Thursday, March 16, at 10 p.m. on citientertainment.com

As of writing, the Outlaw Music Festival tour dates are:

・June 23 – Somerset, WI – Somerset Amphitheater

・June 24 – East Troy, WI – Alpine Valley Music Theatre

・June 25 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

・June 29 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

・June 30 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

・July 2 – The Woodlands, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

・July 28 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

・July 29 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

・July 30 – Darien, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

・August 2 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

・August 4 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

・August 5 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at The Mann

・August 6 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

・August 11 – Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center

・August 12 – Pittsburgh, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

・August 13 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center