I used to be at Nubar, a chic cafe close to Harvard Square, to fulfill David, with whom I have been corresponding on-line. He gave the impression of the very best guy: a lately retired professor, early 70s, grew up in Brooklyn, taught psychology and social sciences in New York, California and Massachusetts, and was once divorced, with two grown sons in California. Our shared pursuits incorporated climbing, cycling and studying, and we had been on the lookout for equivalent qualities in a mate.

For our date, he informed me that he could be dressed in bluejeans and a blue blouse and wearing a e book.

Nubar at 5 p.m. that Friday afternoon was once just about empty. Ten mins in, I pulled out my telephone, opened the app and wrote, “Hi David. I’m at Nubar. Are you on your way?”

“Oh, hi, Anita,” he answered. “I’m so sorry for any confusion. I was under the impression that our meeting was scheduled for tomorrow at 5, and I apologize for any inconvenience or miscommunication.”

I wasn’t stunned. A pal had informed me I will have to have requested how lengthy David have been divorced — newly divorced males may also be very fearful on getting into the courting scene. But that wasn’t in point of fact the issue. As David went on to provide an explanation for (and as I already knew): “I’m an A.I. language model and I don’t have a physical presence or the ability to meet in person.”