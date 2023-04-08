Sedona Prince transfers to TCU

The Liberty Hill local spent her freshman yr at Texas, then transferred to Oregon. Now, as her Instagram caption says, “I’m coming home.”

FORT WORTH, Texas — “Coming home.”

FORT WORTH, Texas — "Coming home."

On her Instagram account Saturday, Texas local (Liberty Hill) Sedona Prince introduced she is moving to TCU from Oregon. The 6-foot-7-inch middle announced on Thursday she had rescinded her choice to input the draft and would input the switch portal.

Prince used to be a top-10 recruit from Liberty Hill High School and dedicated to the University of Texas, however neglected her freshman yr due to a damaged leg. She transferred to Oregon in 2020 and burst onto the nationwide scene later that season after mentioning disparities between the boys’s and ladies’s NCAA tournaments in a viral social media post.

And that wasn’t the ultimate time Prince has been outspoken in opposition to the NCAA.

The Dallas Morning News reported that "Prince and other LGBTQ activists expressed concern for the NCAA holding its Women's Final Four in Dallas and Men's Final Four in Houston given that Texas' bans on abortion in most cases and on K-12 transgender athletes competing on teams that align with their gender identity."

Prince referred to as on different athletes to proceed to combat for tasks they imagine in.

“It’s not just sports. It’s so much more,” Prince stated. “We can fight for things that we believe in. We can fight for things surrounding our sport.”

Oregon misplaced within the Sweet 16 to Louisville in 2021 and within the first spherical in opposition to Belmont in 2022. Prince scored 9 issues and grabbed 9 rebounds within the loss to Belmont. Prince and the Ducks participated within the WNIT in 2023 after lacking the NCAA event for the primary time since 2016.

Prince joins a TCU group led by means of a trainer she’s accustomed to: Mark Campbell. Campbell used to be employed by means of TCU in March after he spent seven seasons on Oregon’s group of workers as an assistant and affiliate head trainer.