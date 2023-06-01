Security guard shot to death at illegal casino in North Hollywood, California





On May 31, 2023, a safety guard was once fatally shot all through an tried theft of an illegal casino in North Hollywood. The sufferer, known as Anthony Rivas in his early 30s, was once discovered by way of cops responding to experiences of a “man down” at a nightclub at the 3300 block of Cahuenga Boulevard close to Universal Studios. Upon arrival, the officials came upon Rivas with more than one gunshot wounds and an illegal playing status quo within the development. Two masked suspects had entered the development from a again front whilst armed with rifles. When Rivas noticed the suspects, he got rid of a pistol from his waist, and one of the crucial suspects shot him more than one instances. The suspects fled the scene with out taking any belongings. Around 30 other people within the membership had been moved out of doors as officials cordoned off the scene. The suspects stay at massive, and no description has been equipped. The LAPD and Homeland Security returned to the membership to proceed the investigation, and someone with information concerning the case is advised to document it to the government.