Sunday, April 23, 2023
Security guard shot on Rampart St. | Houston, Texas news, crime

The Houston Police Department is on the quest for a suspect who opened hearth on the South Oaks Apartments complicated in Houston, Texas, leaving one safety guard injured. The incident took place round 12:30 a.m. on Sunday on the intersection of Rampart Street, close to Gulfton Street and Hillcroft Avenue.

Upon arrival, government discovered the sufferer affected by a gunshot wound within the leg. Witnesses file that a lot of pictures had been fired, with the guard injured whilst seated in a golfing cart. Investigators consider that the shooter is a resident of the complicated with a topic involving some other resident.

“It is believed that one of the residents that lives here saw another person that in the past they had issues,” HPD Lt. Ignacio Izaguirre mentioned. “We don’t have a witness that saw him with a gun…but they did see him running to his apartment complex.”

Law enforcement officials instantly searched the condo complicated resident’s unit, however the suspect wasn’t provide. The investigation is ongoing, and police officers are asking any individual with information in regards to the incident to come back ahead.

