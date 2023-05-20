Security Guard Killed at Dallas Shopping Center, Search for Gunman Ongoing – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth

Tragic news has pop out of Preston Center, as a safety guard misplaced his existence after being shot on Friday afternoon right through a disagreement with a person who was once suspected of breaking into automobiles. According to University Park Police, the capturing passed off close to a parking storage situated at the intersection of Westchester Drive and Luther Lane, at round 3:30 pm on Friday.

The wounded safety guard was once transported to a close-by health facility in vital situation however sadly gave up the ghost from his accidents, in step with a commentary made via Dallas Police.

Police have reported that the individual accountable for the capturing fled the scene in a gold Toyota Camry, and feature no longer equipped an outline of the suspect at this time. Dallas Police and University Park Police are lately investigating the incident.







University Park Police have showed that the safety guard who was once shot was once making an attempt to confront a person who was once breaking into automobiles at Preston Center. No additional main points had been printed at this level.

Please take a look at again steadily to stick knowledgeable of any traits on this ongoing investigation.