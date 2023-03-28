Sebastian Lletget addresses Becky G online rumors in post

The midfielder apologized to his fiancé, singer Becky G, in the observe. He additionally mentioned allegations resulted in a public social media spectacle with extra lies than reality.

FRISCO, Texas — After lacking a recreation in opposition to LAFC ultimate weekend, FC Dallas midfielder Sebastian Lletget released a statement on his Instagram Monday morning addressing Internet rumors that he allegedly used to be untrue to his fiancé, superstar Latin-American singer Becky G.

- Advertisement - Becky G used to be trending on Twitter on Thursday, March 23, after a “ghost” Instagram account made the allegations in opposition to Lletget. Neither Becky G nor Lletget had posted to their social media accounts previous to Lletget’s Instagram observe on Monday morning.

Lletget, who’s an ordinary starter for FC Dallas in the midfield, used to be additionally significantly lacking from the game-day roster for Saturday’s fit in opposition to LAFC.

In Lletget’s Instagram statement, he mentioned he has “struggled with personal and acute anxiety compounded by my own denial, pride and bad decisions.” He persisted to mention that “in the last several weeks, during a moment that I regret deeply, a 10-minute lapse in judgment resulted in an extortion plot.”

- Advertisement - Lletget mentioned the individual didn’t get what they sought after and the location has since “become a public social media spectacle filled with more lies than any truth and false posts aimed at the love of my life.” Read the whole post under:

Lletget used to be traded to FC Dallas from the New England Revolution in the center of 2022 season. The midfielder has performed in 16 fits for FC Dallas, beginning 15 of the ones, and has recorded one purpose and 6 assists.

The best public sighting of Becky G since those rumors went viral online was an appearance at an Angel City FC fit, the Los Angeles membership inside the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL).