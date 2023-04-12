Seattle files compliance agreement with Department of Justice for consent decree | Washington

(The Center Square) – The City of Seattle and the U.S. Department of Justice are jointly filing a compliance agreement that recognizes progress made by the Seattle Police Department to satisfy a federal consent decree.

The consent decree was signed between the two in 2012. The agreement requires Seattle to implement reforms that ensure police services are delivered to citizens in a manner that “fully complies with the Constitution and laws of the United States, effectively ensures public and officer safety and promotes public confidence in the Seattle Police Department and its officers.”

“When we advocated for a consent decree over a decade ago, it was with the knowledge that [Seattle Police Department] could do better – and needed to do better – for the communities it serves,” Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell said in a statement. “Today’s joint filing recognizes the excellent progress our officers have made and our ongoing commitment to keep moving forward.”

The new agreement recognizes progress made by the Seattle Police Department since 2012 and identifies remaining steps that must be completed to achieve a full settlement of the case.

Last year an assessment by the federal monitor found that the Seattle Police Department sustained compliance with the agreement’s supervision requirements, crisis interventions, use of force, and stops and detentions, according to the city.

Use of force from Seattle Police decreased significantly overall since the consent decree was signed, with record lows in 2019 and 2021, according to the Seattle Police Monitor. According to the federal monitor, 99% of all uses of force are consistent with the department’s policy, a standard that exceeds constitutional requirements.

The City of Seattle established the Office of the Inspector General for Public Safety in 2018 to provide oversight of the police department and ensure use of force reforms were followed. The city also has the Office of Police Accountability, which is responsible for investigating complaints of Seattle Police Department employee misconduct.

The agreement filing will now be considered by Federal Court Judge James Robart.