Seattle City Council passes legal protections for firefighters while on the job | Washington

(The Center Square) – The Seattle City Council has passed a bill that amends the crime of obstructing a public officer to include obstruction of Seattle Fire Department firefighters and other fire department personnel.

Obstruction of public officers in Seattle could result in a gross misdemeanor. This includes intentional and physical interference with a public officer and intentional refusal to leave the scene of an investigation of a crime while an investigation is in progress after being requested to leave by a public officer, according to the council bill.

The city’s laws already protect many city employees from being interfered with while responding to emergencies. However, Seattle’s firefighters and other first responders in the fire department were left out. This legislation fixes that, granting firefighters the same protections.

The city has reported incidents of people aggressively interfering with firefighters while they responded to emergency calls. Instances include bystanders trying to prevent firefighters from extinguishing fires or threatening to physically attack them during a response. The city notes one such incident where a bystander threw rocks at firefighters and paramedic personnel while they transported a patient on a gurney.

“Over the past several years our firefighters have been physically assaulted or verbally threatened while trying to serve those in need – who are often the most vulnerable in our community,” Seattle Fire Chief Harold Scoggins said in a statement. “When we have to delay our response because of threats, it can cause fires to increase in size or medical conditions to deteriorate.”

Through the first three months of 2023, Seattle reported 412 fires at tent encampments and residential vehicles in its latest homelessness action plan report. That is an average of 4.5 fires per day for the Seattle Fire Department to respond to.

Seattle City Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda proposed three amendments that were approved by fellow councilmembers. These amendments ensure people will not be charged for obstructing their own care, reinforce expectations that Seattle police officers will consult with the Seattle Fire Department before engaging with people at the scene of a fire emergency and mandate that the legislation be evaluated to make sure it’s not having unintended consequences, such as racially disparate charges.

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell will need to sign the bill to enact the bill into law. The law would go into effect 30 days later.