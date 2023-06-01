Search underway for subject in connection to multiple car burglaries in Miramar – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

Miramar Police Department is looking for the help of the general public in figuring out a thief that has been connected to multiple automobile burglaries in the Miramar space. According to the police division, the suspect used to be accountable for a large number of burglaries in the positioning of Ramona Street and Casablanca Drive.

Surveillance pictures captured the person in the world all the way through the in a single day hours of May 25. The suspect used to be noticed using a small black SUV or crossover automobile and not using a tints. Based at the safety pictures tweeted through the Miramar Police Department, the government are looking for a male between the ages of 18 and 25 with a narrow construct and facial hair.

If any individual has any information in regards to the car burglaries or the suspect’s id, please touch Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Please stay in thoughts that every one information supplied will stay nameless, and you will be eligible for a praise of up to $5,000.

