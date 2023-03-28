Search teams from Utah, Texas to assist with 1994 Searcy missing persons case, sister says | News

Four “key locations” are going to be looked for Jarrod Green, a Searcy graduate who went missing in 1994, in accordance to his sister, Shannon Green.
Shannon, who’s the administrator of the “Justice for Jarrod” Facebook crew, hosted a question-and-answer consultation Sunday night time as she continues her efforts to to find her brother’s stays.
- Advertisement -
She mentioned when she talked to Searcy Police Department Detective Cpl. Adam Sexton 2 1/2 weeks in the past, he showed “that both of the search teams that we have been in contact with … are willing to come, and we’re going to stagger their arrival so we will have one search in a couple of areas and have the other search in the other two areas.”
Shannon mentioned she may just say when the searches will happen “because I know that not everyone that is on this channel is excited about us finding Jarrod, and that’s OK, I don’t care. What matters is that we find him.”
One of the hunt teams is coming from Utah and the opposite is coming from Little Elm, Texas, she mentioned, no longer too a long way from the place she lives within the Dallas space. She mentioned she is worked up as a result of either one of the teams specialise in “extreme cold case recovery, so that’s a big deal in our favor.” Shannon mentioned they’re in particular educated to search for stays which can be 10-30 years previous or extra.
- Advertisement -
Shannon mentioned she additionally had met March 14 with two of the 3 detectives who’ve been added to the workforce on the Searcy Police Department running on her brother’s case.
“They are not part of the old guard that was such a problem for Jarrod’s case,” she mentioned. “They are not related to anybody from that time and they have never worked on Jarrod’s case before, so that is really great news. That means we got fresh eyes looking at stuff and we’ve got basically four times the manpower that we had before that can look at this information.”
She mentioned the detectives are going during the case information of a “really convoluted story.” One of the issues being performed, she mentioned, is all the case record is being digitized, which can cause them to searchable. “With that, I am going to have access to a lot more information. That means I will be able to share a lot more information than I currently have.”
- Advertisement -
“We’re going to bring light to the darkness,” Shannon mentioned. “We’re going to bring Jarrod home, and I know that that’s going to make some people very unhappy and I do not care. I want my brother home. He deserves it. His deserves a burial. He deserves closure for his family, and that’s what we’re going to do, and I said I’m never going to stop until we bring him home and I’m not.”
Shannon mentioned she found out that a few pages of a telephone invoice have been missing from across the time that Jarrod disappeared and Sexton goes to ship her the ones. “That will show us what calls were made by Jarrod, potentially from the home phone. We know he made a phone call, that he placed at, I believe, 4:19 on the [Sept.] 28th. There is a record of who he called and what time that my dad wrote but I don’t see it anywhere.” She mentioned she needs to ascertain that with the police.
There are more than one witnesses within the police stories that Shannon additionally has that determine two folks that have been a part of the investigation in 2017. She mentioned this is a part of placing the puzzle in combination and filling within the blanks. John Stone of the Searcy Police Department, who additionally teaches cyber safety at Harding University, has been serving to, too, Shannon mentioned.
Regarding those that shall be given a polygraph check bearing on to Jarrod’s case, Shannon mentioned she knew of 1 needless to say and doubtlessly 3 who’re going to be requested. A couple of months in the past, a witness got here ahead claiming to have noticed Jarrod at 2 at the morning of Oct. 1, 1994. “That person is going to be polygraphed. I cannot say who that is. That’s really big news.” She mentioned up to this level that remaining individual identified to have noticed Jarrod was once going to meet him on the nation membership to get his gun and provides him his pockets at 8:15 the night time he disappeared. Another particular person talked to Jarrod at round 7:30 at the telephone that night time.
Shannon additionally talked a couple of pc {that a} circle of relatives gave to police. She mentioned she didn’t suppose anything else was once recovered from it via the state Crime Lab, but it surely was once taken to a 3rd birthday celebration that works within the restoration of information “and they were able to pull something off of it. It was a ledger of names and information I’m going to assume [are] clients or connections related to the drug trade because it was a rather interesting list.”
Shannon requested the Facebook crew for assist with any person she needs to communicate to, Scott Duncan, and he or she mentioned the police mentioned they would like to communicate to him, too. “I honestly don’t have all the detail of why the police want to talk to him,” Shannon mentioned. “He has information. He is welcome to talk to me.”
Shannon mentioned the detectives will get started re-interviewing other folks. Anyone with information can name the police division to attach with the detectives running Jarrod’s case. Shannon mentioned she does not care and the police don’t care if the ones coming ahead have been thinking about medicine again then on account of the statute of boundaries. “They just want to find Jarrod.”
Two separate other folks claimed that they have been approached to “take care of Jarrod,” Shannon mentioned. “A person’s life was so worthless to them that they thought it was fine to ask people to take care of him but also over the amount of money. It was $7,500 is what we were told. It’s sickening to think that my brother lost his life for that.”
Shannon mentioned the new arrest of a Searcy 23-year-old (Cameron Riley Ward) moves her that “the drugs are still in your area in White County. They are still there!”
“Jarrod was 20 years old and a very young 20 at that,” she mentioned. “I was just so sick for that kid’s family and anyone that was touched by that, and all of the people supporting that, bringing that in, are responsible. They are responsible for what happened to Jarrod 28 years ago and they’re responsible for what’s happening [today].
“Nothing goes any place. Twenty-eight years that stuff has been there, most definitely even longer than that. That stuff is festering there. That has were given to forestall. I am hoping that they arrest such a lot of other folks. I am hoping that child turns his lifestyles round if he has a possibility in any respect. It additionally tells me all that stuff we have been speaking about within the ’90s the place the medicine have been being introduced in and helped alongside via the corruption in govt. I’m hoping that it is higher now as a result of there are such a lot of other folks which can be out of right here from when all that was once occurring however who is aware of, who is aware of.”
Jarrod was reported missing Oct. 5, 1994. by his father, David Green, after not returning home after he left to meet Brandon Wheeler “in relation to a drug debt owed to Mr. Wheeler,” the affidavit from the police department stated about the missing persons case.
Green family friend, Lisa Ponson, said Jarrod “just kind of told some people he was scared. He was going to meet someone about some money he owed them.”
In 2017, the Searcy Police Department arrested Wheeler, but he “was never prosecuted because there has not been any remains ever to be found, so they did a nolle prosequi,” Ponson said. “Then he ended up doing a lawsuit against the city and the investigators that was just settled in March” of last year.
David Green, who has since died, had said that right before filing the report, he found his son’s vehicle in the Walmart parking lot with the windows down and the keys in the floorboard.
On July 17th, 1995, a witness reportedly told law enforcement that he “was approached by Wheeler and his roommate in 1994, prior to Jarrod Green’s disappearance, and offered $1,000 to get rid of Jarrod Green.”
After Jarrod’s disappearance, Wheeler and his roommate reportedly came back to the witness who made the statement previously and said “Jarrod Green had been done away with.” The witness also stated that he was given details such as Wheeler and his roommate “grabbing Jarrod Green at the Walmart Supercenter parking lot.”
On Nov. 2, 2016, Searcy detectives Sexton, Mark Kidder and Nick Darnell reopened the cold case for further investigation, the affidavit stated.
On Dec. 8, 2016, the three detectives reportedly interviewed a second witness at the Branson (Mo.) Police Department. The witness said he met with Jarrod at the Searcy Country Club the night he went missing. This witness said that he had possession of Jarrod’s revolver and Jarrod asked to have it back because he had the meeting with Wheeler, stating that he needed it “for protection.”
The witness reportedly gave Jarrod the gun back, told Green to “be careful” and that was the last time he saw Jarrod.
A vigil for Jarrod was held last October in front of the White County Courthouse on the 28th anniversary of the last day that Jarrod’s family saw him.
Ponson helped post “Justice for Jarrod” signs all over Searcy, one stands in front of the shopping center near Homer’s Ace Hardware. She said the ultimate goal for Shannon Green, Jarrod’s mother, Sharon, and brother, Kendall, is to “get justice for Jarrod. We know that there are people in the county/state that know things. We just want them to come forward.”
Shannon mentioned extra indicators shall be going up to deliver consideration to Jarrod’s case as a result of she does no longer simply need to previous ones to turn into a part of the background.