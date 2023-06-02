Search suspended for man who fell overboard from Carnival cruise ship near Florida

The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended its seek for a Virginia man who fell from a cruise ship balcony previous this week.

Ronnie Peale Jr., 35, went overboard from a Carnival Magic cruise ship touring off the coast of Florida on Monday, the Coast Guard mentioned.

After looking out greater than 5,171 sq. miles over the process 60 hours, the Coast Guard mentioned Wednesday night time that it has suspended seek efforts for Peale.

“The decision to suspend the active search efforts pending further development is never one we take lightly,” Coast Guard District Seven seek and rescue project coordinator Lt. Cmdr. Christopher Hooper mentioned in a statement. “We offer our most sincere condolences to Mr. Peale’s family and friends.”

Carnival Cruise Lines body of workers contacted Coast Guard watchstanders at 6:36 p.m. on Monday to file {that a} passenger had fallen off the ship, which used to be 186 miles east of Jacksonville, the Coast Guard mentioned.

The Carnival cruise line ship Carnival Magic sits docked, April, 2020, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. John Raoux/AP, FILE

Peale’s spouse reported him lacking past due Monday afternoon and “an initial review of closed circuit security footage confirms that he leaned over the railing of his stateroom balcony and dropped into the water at approximately 4:10 a.m. Monday,” Carnival Cruise Line mentioned in a remark to ABC News.

His spouse, Jennilyn Blosser, informed Richmond ABC associate WRIC that the pictures confirmed him leaning over the railing and that it looks as if he by chance fell.

“It’s not like he was like jumping, like you know, it wasn’t like that at all,” Blosser informed the station.

Blosser mentioned she awoke at 11:30 a.m. that morning and spent hours looking for Peale. His mom, Linda Peale, informed WRIC she knew one thing used to be flawed when her son did not name that day to test in on his canines.

Peale, from New Hope, Virginia, used to be on his first cruise and used to be celebrating Blosser’s birthday along with her circle of relatives, Linda Peale mentioned.

She described her son as “full of life” and any individual who beloved outdated vehicles, gardening and cooking.

“My son was a wonderful man,” Linda Peale informed WRIC.