Search on for Florida toddler after mother found slain

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Searchers combed the world round a Florida condominium advanced Friday for a lacking 2-year-old boy whose mother was once found slain of their condominium, police mentioned.

St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway mentioned the boy’s father, 21-year-old Thomas Mosley, is regarded as a “person of interest” within the killing of the mother, 20-year-old Pashun Jeffery.

But the daddy is hospitalized with cuts on his palms and fingers, Holloway mentioned — and 2-year-old Taylen Mosley is nowhere to be found. The police leader mentioned Thomas Mosley, who has now not been charged with a criminal offense, isn’t cooperating with investigators as he recovers.

“We are going to continue to search throughout our city. Our goal is to find Taylen,” Holloway mentioned at a news convention Friday on the condominium advanced the place Jeffery died. “The father is not talking to us.”

The FBI and Florida Department of Law Enforcement have joined native government within the seek, which contains dive groups taking a look in lakes that dot the world in addition to drones doing a grid seek.

“We want to make sure we check everything in this area,” Holloway mentioned. “This is all hands on deck.”

Jeffery and her son had been closing observed by way of members of the family round 5:20 p.m. Wednesday. Police say later, round 8:30 p.m., neighbors heard a noisy commotion close to their condominium however police weren’t referred to as.

The subsequent day, Jeffery’s mother contacted the condominium advanced assets supervisor after now not listening to from her daughter. That’s once they found her useless in what Holloway described as “a very violent crime scene.” Police have now not printed how Jeffery was once killed.

Thomas Mosley went to his mother’s area about 9 p.m. Wednesday with the cuts on his fingers and palms, Holloway mentioned, after which admitted himself to an area health center.

A seek together with neighbors and different volunteers is being arranged for Saturday if the boy isn’t found by way of then. The boy is described as Black, with black hair and brown eyes, about 2 ft (0.6 meters) tall and weighing about 30 kilos (13 kilograms).

Family participants mentioned Jeffery and Taylen had simply moved into the condominium advanced a couple of month in the past.