Search continues for missing Texas boy as family leaves US

Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez is indexed as an endangered missing particular person, in line with police.

EVERMAN, Texas — The seek continues for a 6-year-old North Texas boy who was once reported missing on Saturday.

An Amber Alert was once to start with issued out of Everman on Saturday for Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez. On Sunday, the document was once modified to an endangered missing particular person alert.

The boy was once reportedly final observed at a house within the 3700 block of Wisteria Drive, which is the place he and his mom, 37-year-old Cindy Rodriguez-Singh, lived, in line with police. Police later clarified that the boy and his family lived in a residing within the yard of the house.

Noel is described as having black hair and brown eyes. He is ready 4 toes tall and weighs 90 kilos.

Police stated the boy has critical well being issues and from time to time calls for oxygen.

Some family contributors informed government that they hadn’t observed Noel since November of 2022, police stated.

The investigation up to now

Details emerged over the weekend that Noel's rapid family — his mom, stepfather and 6 siblings — boarded a flight to Turkey at the Thursday previous to the Amber Alert being issued and that the boy was once no longer at the passenger manifest, in line with Everman police. Police stated the it was once later showed that the flight then headed from Turkey to India.

Police are nonetheless operating to verify if the family boarded the flight to India from Turkey.

During the investigation, police stated that government situated a automobile hooked up to the endangered missing document in a parking storage at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. Police stated it was once unoccupied.

Police stated they discovered an digital shuttle visa for one of the most kids throughout the automobile however government didn’t specify who the visa was once for.

On Monday, police stated they’ve been engaging in a secondary seek on the house the place the family lives. While police stated they’ve no proof that the boy is lifeless, government used cadaver canine all through Monday’s seek.

Police on Monday additionally stated they’re taking a look into rumors which have been circulating that state the boy could have been bought. Police stated they’ve no proof that that is the case however are nonetheless operating to seek out extra information.

There may be these days no prison proof in opposition to the family as the hunt is ongoing, in line with police.

Timeline earlier than Amber Alert

On Monday, March 20, investigators with Child Protective Services contacted Everman police about Noel after an nameless supply informed CPS that they hadn’t observed the kid since November of 2022.

Police stated they performed a welfare test and that the kid’s mom, Rodriguez-Singh, informed them Noel were together with his organic father in Mexico.

On Thursday, March 23, CPS investigators informed police that they tracked down the boy’s father, who stated he were deported to Mexico previous to Noel’s beginning and that he is by no means met his kid.

Police decided the daddy’s statements have been true. When police attempted to touch Rodriguez-Singh once more, officers stated they could not succeed in her.

A warrant was once then issued for her arrest on fees of constructing false experiences relating to a missing particular person, in line with police.

On Saturday, March 25, Everman police issued an Amber Alert for Noel.

It was once on Saturday night time that police realized Rodriguez-Singh, the stepfather and 6 siblings had boarded a flight to Istanbul, Turkey, on Thursday.